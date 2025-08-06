PWD begins work on FOB at Rajputana Rifles HQ

Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) has finally moved to construct a long-overdue foot overbridge (FOB) near the Rajputana Rifles headquarters in Delhi Cantonment. The bridge will provide a much-needed safe passage for over 3,000 soldiers who currently cross the perilous Dhaula Kuan Ring Road stretch multiple times daily to reach their training ground from their barracks. PWD officials confirmed that civil work will begin soon, and the project is slated for completion within a year. (HT Photo)

According to tender documents reviewed by HT, soil testing for the FOB has already been completed at a cost of ₹2.52 lakh. PWD officials, who asked not to be identified, confirmed that civil work will begin soon, and the project is slated for completion within a year.

The move comes weeks after a HT report on May 26 titled “A smelly trail from barracks to grounds: Regiment’s daily battle” exposed the dire conditions faced by the soldiers of India’s oldest rifle regiment. The troops are forced to pass under a crumbling culvert laced with garbage and stinking drain water four times a day — twice before breakfast and twice after dusk — due to the absence of a dedicated crossing.

Their ordeal turns particularly hazardous during the monsoon, when the culvert floods. Soldiers are then left with the grim choice of wading through waist-deep drain water or detouring over 2.5km to cross the busy carriageway.

After HT’s report, the Delhi High Court on July 28took suo motu cognisance and ordered concerned agencies to expedite construction.

“A coordination meeting has been held with utility departments. The shifting of utilities is expected within a week,” a PWD official said. “Since it was decided that PWD will also bear the cost of the Bailey bridge, the initial ₹25 lakh installment will soon be transferred to the army to begin construction.”

In a parallel development, the government has informed the Delhi High Court that a temporary Bailey bridge will be erected within a month near the same location, offering immediate relief to the soldiers. The plan comes in response to the court’s urgent directives and is based on precedence: a similar Bailey bridge was built outside the main Commonwealth Games venue at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadiumafter an under-construction FOB collapsed ahead of the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Though typically reserved for military or emergency use, the Bailey bridge will serve as a civilian stop-gap until the permanent FOB is ready.

But one key hurdle remains: the forest department’s permission to remove six trees that obstruct the bridge’s alignment.

The high court has directed PWD to obtain the required clearance within two weeks. As per initial surveys, five live trees and one dead tree need to be felled, while four others require pruning. Some shrubs on the central verge will also be cleared.

“We are requesting the forest department for tree removal, with compensatory afforestation to follow as per norms,” said the PWD official. “Once the clearance is in place, construction can begin immediately.”