Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PWD plans new foot over bridges across Delhi

PTI |
May 13, 2025 10:36 PM IST

PWD plans new foot over bridges across Delhi

New Delhi, The Public Works Department has received a proposal to construct 21 new foot over bridges across the city.

PWD plans new foot over bridges across Delhi
PWD plans new foot over bridges across Delhi

The proposals given by the Traffic Police were last month reviewed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and after that ground surveys have also commenced for report.

Some of the locations where FOBs are required are Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg near exit gate of Old Delhi Railway station, Shaheed Captain Batra Chowk, in front of LNJP hospital in Central Delhi, Ajmeri Gate chowk and Munja Chowk, Boulevard road, in South Delhi's Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and few others, as per the proposal.

According to a government document, of the 21 locations, some stretches also fall under other agencies like the National Highway Authority of India and the Delhi Developed Authority.

"For these locations, the department will inform the concerned agency and then further decisions will be taken on what is to be done," said an official.

The PWD has been pulled up by the courts on several occasions for poor conditions of the FOBs across the city. Many of these bridges lack facilities of lifts, the escalators are dysfunctional and the overall condition is dirty.

A study done by the Planning department in 2018 stated that of the total FOBs at the time, 77 per cent had no lifts, only 23 per cent had escalators and around 70 per cent did not have a security guard.

In 2023, the Delhi High Court criticised the FOBs for being in such a "pathetic condition" that even a healthy person wouldn't be able to use them.

The PWD assured the court later that repairs and necessary changes would be made.

The PWD announced the formation of a committee to look after maintenance of these public facilities.

The committee then came up with a comprehensive plan for maintaining the FOBs, which includes cleaning and protecting them from theft and vandalism.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / PWD plans new foot over bridges across Delhi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On