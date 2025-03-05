PWD to inspect, initiate flyover repairs in Delhi from March 6

New Delhi Repair work underway at Chirag Delhi flyover in 2023. (HT Archive/Photo for representation)

The Public Works Department (PWD) has deployed five teams to inspect 102 flyovers across the Capital over the next two days to undertake necessary repairs from March 6, according to a government order issued on Tuesday.

“The teams shall complete the inspection of flyovers allotted to them within two days and submit the report, flyover-wise, on March 6 by 12 noon... to the chief engineer (flyover),” the order, issued against a backdrop of a meeting of officials with minister Parvesh Verma last week in this regard, mentioned.

The order said that the chief engineer (flyovers) will compile and forward the reports to the PWD secretariat for initiating action by 6pm on the same day. It mentioned that the special secretary will monitor the inspection work.

According to PWD officials, some of the flyovers that need urgent repairs include Andrews Ganj flyover, Gokulpuri flyover, Zakhira flyover, Tilak Nagar flyover, Old Punjabi Bagh and Raja Garden flyovers and Shadipur flyover, which is also the oldest one in the city. Repair along the Sarita Vihar flyover, meanwhile, is already going on.

PWD officials said that all these flyovers are at least over a decade old and have not seen any major repair work since construction. Usual repairs generally include the replacement of expansion joints along with changes to the bearing and upper concrete layer. Officials explained that concrete expands and contracts as it changes temperature and tends to develop cracks, due to which an expansion joint is a small gap that provides space for the concrete to expand and contract. It is an iron joint placed between concrete slabs to prevent damage to concrete and absorb vibrations, they said.

Officials said that the teams have to report the name and location of the flyover, along with the status of cleanliness, status of, tiling, painting, lighting, status of any encroachment and if there are any other issues. In case of a concern, the teams have to take and attach pictures.

Each inspection team comprises an executive engineer and two assistant engineers. Teams numbered 1 to 5 have been respectively alloted 23, 17, 22, 19 and 21 flyovers.

“Once the report is finalised, it will also have budget estimates required for all the work. Based on priority and available funds, the repair work will be started. We need to ensure that flyovers close to each other are not taken up together to ensure less traffic snarls, as well as equal distribution of manpower,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

Over the past two years, intensive repairs have been undertaken on flyovers at Shahadra, Loni Road, Nangloi, Chirag Delhi, Okhla, Janak Setu in New Delhi, and Pul Mithai in Old Delhi.