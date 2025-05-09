New Delhi, The Public Works Department plans to install CCTV cameras at South Delhi's Moolchand and Pul Prahladpur underpasses to increase monitoring of waterlogging hotspots, officials on Friday said. PWD to install CCTV cameras at two key underpasses in South Delhi before monsoon

Through the installation of CCTV cameras, the real-time situation at the underpasses would be received at the PWD's flood control room and further decisions would be taken depending on the status, they said.

As per the existing standard operating procedure set by the PWD, if the depth of water accumulation in an underpass at any location is observed to be 6-8 inches, the control room is supposed to immediately inform the field unit and check with pump operators if the pumps are working.

If the water level keeps rising, the traffic police is alerted to divert traffic away from the underpass.

"We plan to install eight bullet cameras and three dome cameras for Moolchand and Prahladpur underpasses along with other equipments to support the live feed to the online cloud data system developed for monitoring and issuing timely alerts to our teams and other agencies," said a PWD official.

"Tenders have been floated for the project," he added.

Both underpasses witnessed waterlogging after heavy rainfall in the month of June last year.

Despite the PWD's claims of taking steps to avoid flooding, the Pul Prahladpur underpass remains a waterlogging hotspot.

The closure of the underpasses has an impact on the movement of traffic in South and South-East Delhi areas.

In addition to increased dewatering efforts in South Delhi, the PWD plans to hire 1,800 temporary water pump sets for Central Delhi's ITO and adjoining areas for the entire monsoon season. This is another waterlogging-prone area due to its proximity to the Yamuna bank. The estimated cost of this project is ₹88 lakh for four months, according to the tender floated by PWD.

To avoid flooding in ITO, the PWD is also laying down two new drain lines and carrying out desilting work on the existing drains.

According to the PWD, 308 waterlogging points were identified in Delhi in 2023. In 2025, a total of 445 waterlogging points have been identified in the capital based on data shared by the traffic police. Of these, 335 points fall under the PWD's responsibility.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a meeting in this regard last month during which vulnerable spots were identified and corrective measures like construction of drains, desilting work and automation of pumps were proposed.

