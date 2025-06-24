New Delhi, The PWD is planning to install a new stormwater management system featuring real-time monitoring and a facility to issue immediate alerts in a bid to address the perpetual issue of waterlogging at the Minto Bridge underpass, officials said. PWD to install new stormwater management system to tackle waterlogging at Minto Bridge underpass

This underpass in the central Delhi area connects Connaught Place to Deen Dyal Upadhyaya Marg and is infamous for heavy flooding almost every monsoon season. Despite several efforts in the past, waterlogging remains a major concern at this location.

According to an official, the department is planning a technical intervention that will feature a facility for issuing an immediate alert to officials in case of any fault or breakdown at the pump house, among other aspects.

"We plan to install the SCADA software for online monitoring of the pump house at the site so that real-time information about activities inside the pump house can be sent to the control room and even recorded. Every year Public Works Department sets up a special flood control room at the headquarters from where the situation is monitored by officials," said a senior PWD official.

A gateway application will also be installed on the mobile numbers of officials and in charges of the waterlogging site so that any fault can be reported immediately through a message, he added.

This software is mostly used by DJB to monitor the status of water treatment plants, like water level and quality.

One of the top 10 waterlogging hotspots in the city, the underpass is on PWD's watchlist this year as well.

In the past, this underpass has seen several incidents where people have even drowned after being trapped in submerged vehicles. In 2020, a 56-year-old man drowned when his mini truck got submerged at the underpass during the monsoon season.

According to PWD officials, there are a total of 15 pumps installed to deal with flooding at the Minto Bridge underpass. In addition to that, the DJB has also installed four pumps at the location. The PWD is also constructing a new 1,000 mm diameter drain as an additional provision to handle excess rainwater.

As per the PWD's standard operating procedure for dealing with flooding in underpasses, traffic and buses are to be diverted away in case the level of water is at a six-inch height. The officials have been directed to closely coordinate with traffic police during the monsoon season.

