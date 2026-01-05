PWD to redevelop Old Delhi-Gurugram road to improve connectivity

The Public Works Department will redevelop the Old Delhi–Gurugram Road in an effort to improve connectivity between the national capital and Gurugram, a senior PWD official said. The project aims to create an alternative route for commuters travelling between Delhi and Gurugram. The agency will spend around ₹10.7 crore on the project (HT)

The PWD has planned to redevelop the stretch from Samalkha Chowk to the Kapashera border, the official said. “The Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road will be widened and recarpeted. It will improve the connectivity between the Dwarka Expressway section near IGI Airport on one side and the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road and Shankar Chowk section on the other. The total length of the road is approximately 10 km. A 2.5 km stretch of this road, from Samalkha Chowk to the Kapashera border (Delhi-Gurgaon border), is planned for redevelopment,” the official said.

Officials said administrative sanction has already been granted and the tendering process will follow, with on-ground work expected to begin in the next one to two months.

The agency will spend around ₹10.7 crore on the project. “The South division of the PWD had sent the proposal to the headquarters in October for improvement of the stretch, and the administrative approval and expenditure sanction have been granted on December 30,” the official said, adding that the department will now proceed with execution.

PWD officials said the Old Delhi–Gurugram Road historically served as the primary link between the two cities. “Even today, people use this road to travel to Najafgarh, Kapashera, and parts of Haryana bordering Delhi. Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road is approximately 10 km long and connects to the Dwarka Expressway near Samalkha Chowk in Delhi. Gurgaon Expressway now runs parallel to this road, passing through Rajokri,” the official said.

The official added that redevelopment of the Delhi section would offer an alternative route for commuters travelling between Gurugram and areas such as Bijwasan, Samalkha, Kapashera and Najafgarh via the Dwarka Expressway. “Widening this road will completely eliminate the current traffic congestion and reduce the traffic load on the Gurgaon expressway from people coming from these areas,” the official said.

Earlier, on January 2, HT reported that Gurugram authorities are also planning multiple projects on their section of the Old Delhi–Gurugram Road. According to the plan, three elevated roads will be constructed: one from Rajiv Chowk via Old Railway Station Road to Atul Kataria Chowk; another from Atul Kataria Chowk to Dundahera; and a third from Maharana Pratap Chowk to Iffco Chowk, GMDA officials said. A tender to appoint a consultant is expected to be floated next month.

Under the plan, an elevated road from Atul Kataria Chowk to Dundahera village, near the Delhi–Gurugram border at Kapashera, will be five km long and cost approximately ₹650 crore. “This road will facilitate smooth movement of traffic from areas along both sides of the Old Delhi Gurgaon road towards Delhi and vice versa. Vehicles travelling between the two cities can move on the elevated stretch, while local Gurugram traffic can move at the surface level,” a GMDA official had said.