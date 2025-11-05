PWD to trial robotic drain monitoring in S Delhi

New Delhi The work will be done at an estimated cost of ₹16.5 lakh and is expected to be completed in two months. (Representative photo)

The Public Works Department (PWD) is set to start a 30-day trial of using robotic closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera technology to conduct a conditional assessment of Delhi’s stormwater drains and sewer pipelines, for a small area in south Delhi.

The project will rely on a high-resolution robotic pipeline CCTV camera system to identify blockages, structural defects and flow issues, allowing engineers to plan future de-silting and rehabilitation with precision and in real time, officials said.

“We are hiring a contractor for the pilot to undertake online robotic inspection without any stoppage of flow and will ensure real-time assessment while keeping the drainage system functional. The work will also include tracing and uncovering buried manholes, corridor surveys, alignment verification and preparation of detailed route maps with geographic information system (GIS) coordinates for all inspected segments,” a PWD official, not wishing to be named, said.

Initially, the work involves a comprehensive robotic inspection and GIS-based mapping of stormwater pipelines measuring 1,200 mm, 1,800 mm and 2,400 mm in diameter. The work will be done at an estimated cost of ₹16.5 lakh and is expected to be completed in two months.

Officials said the project marks another step in Delhi’s gradual shift toward technology-driven maintenance of civic infrastructure. Traditional manual inspections of sewer lines often expose workers to hazardous conditions and yield limited data.

“The robotic system, by contrast, allows engineers to capture real-time video footage from deep within pipelines and assess their structural health without human entry. It is part of a broader effort to modernise Delhi’s road and drainage infrastructure using AI-assisted diagnostic tools and creating a data-driven base for long-term asset management,” the official said.

The system will help identify silt deposition cracks and potential choke points in the stormwater network, all crucial for managing waterlogging during heavy rains, the official said. The inspection is expected to help PWD prioritize future repairs and reduce instances of urban flooding across key road corridors. If the results are promising, it is likely to be replicated and scaled to stormwater drains across the city.