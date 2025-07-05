PWD Minister gives out cooling jackets to field staff

The Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma on Friday distributed cooling jackets or vests to field staff such as construction workers and traffic police officers, as part of the Delhi Heat Action Plan’s anticipatory response strategy, officials said. PWD minister Parvesh Verma distributing cooling jackets to field staff on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

The cooling jackets are battery-operated and fitted with ice collars and are being distributed on a pilot basis. The initiative is being implemented by Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) India, in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

“Those who stand under the open sky while we remain in shaded rooms are the real backbone of our city. Anticipatory action means we don’t wait for tragedy—we prevent it. The cool vest jacket is not just a piece of gear, it is our promise to care for those who care for Delhi every day,” Verma said.

The vests, powered by a 10,000 mAh fan unit and equipped with technology that claims to reduce surface body temperature by up to 15°C, are designed for extended outdoor use. Officials said feedback from field trials over the coming weeks will shape city-wide rollout plans.

Officials said India reported over 44,000 heatstroke cases in 2024 and Delhi recorded one of its most prolonged and severe heatwaves in a decade. Experts have warned that rising urban temperatures pose a silent but escalating threat to daily-wage workers and informal labourers.

The heat response plan by ADRA India also includes public awareness campaigns on heat safety, climate education modules in schools, preemptive early warning alerts in high-risk zones, distribution of hydration kits to vulnerable workers and special outreach to informal sector and daily-wage earners.