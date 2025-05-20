Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PWD's 'flyover zone' may be closed as part of restructuring

PTI |
May 20, 2025 08:02 PM IST

PWD's 'flyover zone' may be closed as part of restructuring

New Delhi, The Public Works Department is likely to close its 'flyover zone', which deals specifically with flyover construction, and merge the staff with the road maintenance wing.

PWD's 'flyover zone' may be closed as part of restructuring
PWD's 'flyover zone' may be closed as part of restructuring

Currently, a separate 'flyover zone', which has seven executive engineers and over a dozen assistant engineers, is handling just two projects Nand Nagri flyover and Barapullah phase-3 construction, both of which are more than 90 per cent completed.

In April, the PWD constituted a committee to analyse the existing workload of all circles, divisions, and subdivisions as per the existing sanctioned posts and suggest restructuring of posts in the PWD to optimise manpower utilisation.

"The flyover zone was created in the previous government for the Commonwealth Games event, when a lot of flyovers were being constructed. But currently we have just two projects, which are almost completed and stuck just because of the requirement of tree-cutting permissions, otherwise there is hardly any work," a PWD official said.

Delhi has 100 flyovers, largely constructed by the PWD, some by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi , and later on transferred to the department for maintenance.

"The role of the separate wing is to carry out feasibility studies, prepare detailed project reports, and then later execute the project on the ground. After which the maintenance zone takes over the road or flyover," added the official.

There are some wings, like maintenance, which has enough work throughout the year, which can utilise the staff, however, the decision is not final yet, he added.

According to officials, the committee has started working on a workload analysis of existing posts and whether there is a requirement to transfer an official or create and close any new division.

Currently, the PWD has three road zones—North, South and East—and various other subdivisions to manage the entire city and more new zones could be added in the restructuring process.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / PWD's 'flyover zone' may be closed as part of restructuring
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On