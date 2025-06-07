Quashing FIR in minor’s rape risks safety, dignity of survivor: Delhi HC

The Delhi high court has refused to quash a rape case involving a minor despite the victim’s voluntary request, warning that permitting such withdrawals under the pretext of social pressures would set a dangerous precedent and embolden perpetrators to exploit victims’ vulnerabilities to escape accountability. The accused had approached the court seeking to quash the FIR, claiming that the complainant had voluntarily agreed to settle the matter. (HT Archive)

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, in a strongly worded ruling, said that courts must not be seen as endorsing the idea that victims should withdraw genuine complaints to maintain social acceptability or preserve personal relationships, such as marriage prospects.

“To quash the present FIR, given the facts, the nature of allegations, and the ground on which quashing is sought, would gravely compromise the protected interests of society and pose a serious risk to the dignity and safety of sexual assault survivors,” the court said in its May 26 ruling, which was released later.

Such a decision, the judge underscored, would send a harmful message that perpetrators of heinous crimes can coerce victims into silence by preying on their social circumstances and thereby evade the legal consequences of their actions.

The FIR in question, registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, kidnapping, intimidation, and insulting a woman’s modesty, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, accused the man of repeatedly raping a minor girl, burning her genitalia, filming obscene videos and threatening her with acid attacks.

The accused had approached the court seeking to quash the FIR, claiming that the complainant had voluntarily agreed to settle the matter and that both families had mutually resolved to not pursue any further legal action. The victim, who appeared in court, told the judge that she wished to withdraw the complaint as its pendency was jeopardising her plans to marry another person.

But the court made it clear that such settlements in serious criminal cases, particularly those involving minors, cannot form the basis for extinguishing legal proceedings. The judgment said the reasons cited by the complainant reflected not free will but a “more complex reason hidden in the background of societal pressure.”

Justice Sharma noted that the FIR was not impulsively filed but was a product of “due deliberation,” and quashing it would amount to legitimising the manipulation of victims’ rights through coercion or pressure.

“One judgment, particularly in a sensitive case such as this, can set a precedent that reverberates across society. If courts were seen as supporting the view that a victim must first withdraw her complaint to be deemed ‘eligible’ to marry or resettle, it would perpetuate the deeply entrenched imbalance of gendered power dynamics,” it held.

The court further stressed the need for a justice system that upholds survivors’ dignity rather than placing the burden on them to choose between justice and social acceptance.

Delhi Police, represented by additional public prosecutor Naresh Kumar Chahar, had also opposed the petition, arguing that the case involved grave allegations of sexual and physical violence and that compromise between the parties could not override the seriousness of the offence.

The ruling comes just days after another coordinate bench of the high court had allowed quashing of an FIR involving online harassment of a minor girl, where the complainant had cited similar concerns. The court had directed the accused to perform community service, while also flagging the broader issue of digital abuse and the misuse of social media to exert control over victims.

In contrast, justice Sharma’s ruling firmly shuts the door on quashing in cases involving allegations of extreme physical and sexual violence against a minor, reinforcing the judiciary’s role as a safeguard against coercive settlements that mask deeper societal pressures.