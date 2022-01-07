Rain, strong winds in store for Delhi this weekend: Met

Delhi is likely to witness light to moderate thundershowers and winds blowing at a speed of 30-40km/hour on Saturday, the India Meterological Department (IMD) has forecast, and sounded a ‘yellow’ alert’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IMD forecast said the maximum temperature may drop to 16-17 degrees Celsius on Saturday and the minimum may settle around 14 degrees, as the city is in store for yet another relatively warm night.

Back-to-back western disturbances are not only bringing rain, but leading to an improvement in the air quality too, with Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) recorded in the ‘moderate’ category on Thursday, with a reading of 182, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily 4 pm bulletin. The capital recorded the last moderate air day on October 26, 2021, when the AQI was 139.

According to the IMD forecast, light showers are also likely in some parts of the capital on Friday night. “Delhi has seen two western disturbances in this short window. The first, which brought rain on January 5, impacted Delhi between January 3 and 5. The second western disturbance will impact the city between January 7 and January 9, hitting the peak on on Saturday,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that this spell of rain is expected to be more intense than what hit the city on January 5. The city has recorded 9.2mm of early January rainfall. “There will be more rain, and the wind speeds could go up to 40 km/hr. Some parts of Delhi may also record moderate showers,” he said.

A yellow alert is generally issued by the IMD, asking the general public to ‘be aware’ of a weather situation developing in the next 24 to 48 hours. It issues an orange alert to ‘be prepared and alert’ for a weather event and a red alert – the highest form of alert, asking the public to be prepared to ‘take action’ against a weather event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi recorded a maximum of 20.3 degrees Celsius on Friday, one degree above normal, while the minimum was six degrees above normal, at 13.5 degrees Celsius. At the same time last year, Delhi had recorded a minimum as high as 14.4 degrees. During a western disturbance, the minimum temperature tends to rise, owing to clouds which do not allow the heat to escape at night, however, this also makes the days cooler.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar), Delhi could even see ‘good’ air quality by Sunday, with a continued improvement in air quality expected in the next 48 hours, due to good winds and rain.

“Prevailing weather with drizzle and rain spells are causing effective wet deposition and improving AQI. On 8th, it is likely to rain with high wind speeds, leading to further improvement of AQI to the ‘satisfactory’ or ‘good’ category due to wet deposition and strong dispersion,” Safar said in its bulletin on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}