Flavour of Pride: Delhiites dig rainbow cakes

Chocolate, strawberry and pineapple are certainly out of trend especially for those who celebrate their birthdays in June. In the Pride Month when every celebration is drenched in rainbow hues then how can food be left behind! And confirming the increase in demand for rainbow cakes are home bakers across Delhi-NCR.

Whipping rainbow colours for themed cake, bakers in Delhi-NCR share how the rise in demand is keeping them super busy during the Pride Month.

Be it for celebrating birthdays or the day then someone came out of closet, VIBGYOR hues are making their presence felt on the Delhites’ palate, says Chanda Nanda, a home baker from Greater Kailash. “Most of the people who identify themselves queer or have friends who are LGBTQIA+ are opting for customised birthday cakes in colours of the queer flag. So I either bake the inside bread in rainbow colours or keep the outer icing in these shades to suit the customers’ demands.”

A birthday cake recently baked by Anuja Chhaljer for one of the customers.

As their phones ring and many place orders for their edible rainbow of pride, some bakers share how they are whipping up cakes day and night, to be able to deliver all the orders on time. One among them is Anuja Chhaljer, a home baker from Model Town, who says, “So far, until mid June, I’ve already baked 72 rainbow-themed cakes which is way too high as compared to the 19 rainbow cake orders that I received in whole of June last year! It feels good to see people getting sensitised towards the LGBTQIA+. Some customers, while placing the order, even shared with me their plans to celebrate the coming out of their children, to them, whereas other customers told me how they were ordering in for queer parties and meet-ups planned across the city.”

Since baking is an art, just like cooking, these bakers need to ensure their pre-ordered rainbow-themed cakes don’t go wrong. “The key is to keep a check on the measurement of food colour that’s added in the cream,” shares Pragati Kakkar, a home baker from Jasola Vihar, adding, “I’ve been receiving calls for at least 10-types of theme cakes per day. But I’m able to only take up only four or five requests because creating the right amount of coloured cream using appropriate edible colours is quite a challenging task. The moment there’s an excess of food colour, the cream will turn sour and the cake will end up tasting bad. I can’t risk ruining someone’s celebration, so I’ve decided to stick to quality over quantity to be able to deliver the best.”

Author tweets @maishascribbles

