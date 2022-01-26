R-Day merch: From mufflers to caps, warm options aplenty

Due to the reduced scale of celebrations amid the present Covid situation, and educational institutes still operating on a virtual mode, the sale of Republic Day themed accessories continues to be low. But ahead of the day, the weekend curfew and odd and even scheme seem to have further plummeted the sales, according to wholesale shopkeepers at Sadar Bazar. However, they say necessity is the mother of invention, and that has led to many shops in this market sell tricolour version of seasonal accessories, to boost their business. So from woollen caps to mufflers and jackets, a lot of variety has been added to the stock this year.

Tricolour party caps as well as woollen headgears are available at the wholesale markets this year.

“Har saal patle material ki topi aati thi, par iss saal humne thode garam kapdhe ki banwayi hai. Iss saal thand zyada hai aur humne tricolour mein thand ke hisaab se cheezein rakhi hain bechne ke liye, jaise ki earmuffs aur jackets, taaki business badhe. Inka dual function hota hai, log Republic Day par pehen sakte hain aur vaise bhi thand mein use kar sakte hain,” says Saurabh Gupta, from Anil Bhai Rakhi Wala in Sadar Bazar.

The tricolour hat seems to be a hot selling item this year, alongside the tricolour mufflers, informs Hardik Arora from Muskaan Enterprises in Sadar Bazar. He adds: “Sabse zyada humare yahan caps aur mufflers bik rahe hain. Log topi bhi khareed rahe hain. Humne tricolour brooches bhi rakhe hain, jo diamond stones ke saath kafi stylish lag rahe hain.”

Tricoloured decorations in different patterns are also available at Sadar Bazar.

To suit people’s needs in the Covid era, tricolour masks are also on offer, says Gaffar Bhai Jhandewale from Bharat Handloom Cloth House, adding, “Iss time pe toh sabse zyada mask bik rahe hain. Par haan, iss baar sardi ke matlab ka saaman bhi rakha hai humne jaise ki woollen muffler aur woollen topi. Yeh sab, decorative items se zyada bik raha hai.” And some sellers say that the overall sale is only marginally better. “Iss saal 10% bhi business nahi hua pichle saalon ke mukable. Odd-even ki wajah se logon ko samajh nai aa raha tha ki kab aayein khareedari karne, toh bahut se log aaye hi nahi. Aur kaafi log jo aye woh shop bandh dekh ke kahin aur chale gaye saaman khareedne,” adds Arora.

Besides apparels, tricolour decorations were also sold, but in small quantity only. Vikram Singh from Vikram Enterprises, says, “Some of the varieties are new and came in this year only,” he says. But Delhiites seem to be happy stocking up these for smaller celebrations. Take for instance Yogesh Singh, a property dealer from Shahadra, who shares, “We organise a small programme for children, every Republic Day, and I usually get tricolour items for them from Sadar Bazar. This year too, I’ve bought tricolour masks and caps for the kids. These will keep them warm as well as add to their theme costumes.”

