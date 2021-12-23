Ready for even 100k cases a day: Delhi CM Kejriwal

In light of the city’s rising Covid-19 caseload and concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday assessed the Capital’s pandemic preparedness in a high-level meeting and assured residents that the state government is prepared to tackle even 100,000 daily infections.

In a video briefing on Thursday, the chief minister said the city will soon be able to test up to 300,000 people for Covid-19 every day, up from around 65,000-70,000 currently.

“The Omicron variant broadly has two major characteristics: it is highly transmissible and is fairly mild, with fewer hospitalisations and fatalities,” said Kejriwal, underlining, however, that the rate of transmissibility demands strong containment infrastructure.

“We have increased our testing capacity to three lakh [300,000] samples per day... We are preparing for even one lakh [100,000] cases a day,” he said.

He also urged residents who test positive and have mild symptoms to stay home and not get hospitalised.

“We are making the home isolation model very strong. Patients will be provided with all required medicines and health care support needed in the comfort of their homes,” Kejriwal said. He added that the city’s home isolation will also be equipped to handle 100,000 fresh Covid-19 cases each day.

The city’s Covid graph has ticked upwards over the past week, amid global concerns over the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of the Sars-Cov-2 virus. So far, close to 350 cases of the variant have been detected across the country, of which 64 are in Delhi, according to the Union health ministry.

Delhi added 118 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, fewer than 125 the previous day showed the state’s daily health bulletin, and one additional death of the infection. The new infections came at a test positivity rate of 0.19%, marginally lower than 0.2% on Wednesday.

The city has over the past seven days added an average of 100 infections each day, the first time this statistic has touched triple digits since June 28. Compared to this, Delhi added just 31 cases in the seven days ending December 1.

As on Thursday, 684 people in the city are infected with Covid-19.

While Delhi currently has 21,000 hospital beds earmarked to treat Covid-19 patients, this number can be scaled up to 37,000 in days, if required, said state government officials, adding that 100 oxygen beds can be set up in every ward within two weeks if the situation demands. Delhi has 272 municipal wards.

The state’s larger plans involve setting up over 65,000 Covid-19 beds in the coming weeks.

The city endured a punishing fourth wave of Covid-19 infections between April and May that left health infrastructure overrun, overwhelmed medical workers, and led to crematoriums running out of space. Over 760,000 people were infected in that period, while over 13,000 died of the infection between April and May alone. Cases in the city begin to peter out towards the middle of May on the back of a lockdown, which the state government imposed from April 19 onwards.

The state government is also creating a two-month buffer of 32 types of medicines used to treat Covid-19 patients. The government has also revamped the city’s oxygen infrastructure and is working to amp up staff power.

The government is at work to procure 15 oxygen tankers within three weeks to alleviate the transport woes that impaired the city’s Covid-19 fight during the April-May surge. Apart from this, the city’s oxygen production and storage infrastructure has also been significantly upgraded since then.

Hospitals have been allowed to engage 25% additional doctors & 40% additional nurses above sanctioned strength in view of the pandemic.

The Delhi government’s Covid-19 helpline number— 1031 — can currently attend to between 600 and 700 calls a day. This capacity too, said officials, can be increased and more staff hired to attend to more calls.

Towards the end of his briefing, Kejriwal added that he hoped the city’s strong vaccination numbers and antibody prevalence would cushion it from another bruising wave.

“We hope Delhi will not be severely impacted [this time around] because sero surveys show that over 95% of the city’s residents have virus antibodies. Further, 99% residents have taken at least the first vaccine dose, while 70% are fully vaccinated,” he said.

“But if Delhi is impacted [by another surge], the Delhi government is completely prepared to handle it,” Kejriwal added.

Nearly all of Delhi’s 15 million adults have taken at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the CoWin dashboard, and over 10.5 million have got both shots.

Dr Sanjay Rai, professor community medicine department at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, said it is very unlikely that Omicron is going to cause a major health crisis according to global evidence because it may be more transmissible than delta variant but Omicron’s severity is very less. “Escalation of home isolation is the best part of preparations because the Omicron causes mild infections,” Dr Rai stated.

