Ready to meet increased peak summer power demand, says Delhi minister

Peak power demand in summer is expected to cross 9,200MW this year, Delhi power minister Ashish Sood said on Thursday, and sought to assure the public that the state government was prepared to meet the peak demand and provide “24-hour uninterrupted supply”. Delhi’s peak power demand reached 8,600MW last year, and this summer, it is expected to touch 9,200MW. (Representational photo)

Sood also dismissed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders’ claims of power outages across the Capital as “misinformation and lies”.

“Delhi’s peak power demand reached 8,600MW last year, and this summer, it is expected to touch 9,200MW. The government is fully prepared, actively working on load balancing, setting up a control centre, and reviewing power purchase agreements to meet any peak demand,” Sood said.

Earlier in the day, the AAP held a protest against outages in Delhi. AAP leader Jasmine Shah alleged Delhi’s power system “collapsed” as soon as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government took over and despite hours-long power cuts across Delhi, the power minister claimed there were none. Shah alleged that the power cuts were unscheduled and accused the minister of “misleading” the people.

To be sure, Delhi reported 3,881 instances of power cuts of up to one hour between February 9, 2024 and March 16, 2024. During the same period this year, the instances of power cuts have reduced to 2,092, according to data available from the power department.

Minister Sood said: “... (AAP is) repeatedly making false statements about power outages in Delhi to mislead the public and create panic. No power network in the world can be maintained without switching off the power. If they are saying there was no power cut during AAP regime this means that they never carried out maintenance works of power networks, which is essential. This is nothing but political opportunism.”

On measures taken to ensure uninterrupted supply, he said the government is identifying waterlogging-prone areas to take necessary action for ensuring there is no outage due to fear of potential electrocution.

According to data presented by the minister in a press conference, Delhi registered 7,160 instances of power cuts longer than five hours in 2015, 8,659 in 2016, 7,301 in 2017, 6,265 in 2018, 5,010 in 2019, 3,807 in 2020, 3,671 in 2021, 2,692 in 2022, 3,486 in 2023 and 3,907 in 2024.

“Despite the current government being only 40-42 days old, it is already working on transformer replacements to balance power loads. The power cuts are sometimes necessary due to waterlogging during monsoon, which increases the risk of electrocution. The government is identifying flood-prone areas and coordinating with PWD and Delhi Jal Board to address the issue,” Sood said.