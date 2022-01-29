Restaurateurs rejoice at just 3 dry days in 2022

After being dealt several blows amid the pandemic, the hospitality sector finally has a reason to cheer. Recently, the Delhi government decided to reduce the number of dry days from the existing 21 to three in 2022, which will be observed on Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti. This move was welcomed by restaurateurs and Delhiites with a thumbs-up, with many calling it a “progressive step”.

Talking about the losses faced by bars and pubs in the Capital during dry days, restaurateur Varun Khera, founder, Imperial Spice, says, “During dry days, we are not allowed to serve. But majority of the sale happens through liquor on those days. With pubs and bars closed, it used to be a huge loss for us.”

Some felt that so many dry days were “unnecessary” and the change will bring the state at par with the international standards. Jaideep Anand, founder, Tamasha, says, “It’s a good step. All over the world, when it’s a day off or a special occasion, friends and families usually like to go out for a drink and celebrate. It’s the same principle globally. This [decision] will bring the Capital at par with most of the countries.”

Supporting the decision, Riyaaz Amlani, CEO, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality, shares, “Kudos for finally getting rid of the unnecessary dry days.”

Prateek Arora, an IT consultant, 29, is happy that he wouldn’t have to worry a day in advance for booze on festivals anymore. He says, “I am relieved that we can go out on festivals such as Holi and manage to get a drink without worrying to stand in queues a day before.”

Another city resident, Aayushi Sharma, 21, says, “It’s a great move and I just turned 21, so I am also waiting for the next announcement on lowering the legal drinking age.”