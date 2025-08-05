Rise in cholera, typhoid cases in Delhi: Doctors

Delhi is seeing a rise in monsoon-related illnesses, especially typhoid and cholera, according to city doctors, who said that people should take preventive measures and those at higher risk should consider getting vaccinated against typhoid. Waterlogged areas become breeding ground for mosquitoes. Doctors said that the surge in cholera and typhoid cases is attributable to poor sanitation and hygiene. (HT Archive)

The Fortis Memorial Research Institute said that the hospital has seen a spike in typhoid cases among patients visiting the OPD in the past couple of weeks, said Dr Neha Rastogi Panda, consultant, infectious diseases at the hospital.

“Usually we get one or two typhoid cases in a month, but with the monsoon onset that has increased to almost 7-8 typhoid cases in a week at our hospital. Usually every year, we see more cases in mid-August, but this time cases have started coming earlier than usual,” she said. The rise is being attributed to excess rains in the city this monsoon, experts said.

Another development is that cases of extensively drug-resistant (XDR) typhoid fever, caused by Salmonella enterica serovar Typhi, have increased over the years, Dr Panda added. “These strains are resistant to multiple antibiotics, such as cephalosporins,” she said.

Dr Rakesh Pandit, senior consultant and HOD, internal medicine, Aakash Healthcare, supported the observation of a rise in typhoid and cholera cases. “In recent weeks, we have seen a noticeable increase in cases of cholera and typhoid. Both are waterborne diseases primarily caused by consuming contaminated water or food,” he said, adding, “This rise is often connected to monsoon-related waterlogging, poor sanitation, and improper sewage disposal, which allow harmful bacteria to thrive. Unhygienic food handling and lack of access to clean drinking water worsen the situation.”

“Both conditions can be prevented with timely precautions. People should ensure they drink only boiled or filtered water and avoid raw or uncovered street food. Hand hygiene is crucial. Washing hands thoroughly before eating and after using the toilet can significantly lower the risk. Vaccination for typhoid is available and recommended, especially for children and those in high-risk areas,” Dr Pandit added.

Doctors said cases of drug-resistant typhoid have been made worse by the overuse and misuse of antibiotics. “Drug-resistant typhoid is harder to treat and can lead to longer illness, complications, and even hospitalisation. It spreads through the same channels, unsafe water, poor sanitation, and contaminated food,” said Dr Bhushan Bhole, senior consultant, GI surgery and liver transplantation, PSRI Hospital. He added, “Vaccination can be a powerful preventive tool. The typhoid vaccine (including ViPS or conjugated vaccines) is recommended in high-risk areas, and oral cholera vaccines may be useful if outbreaks occur. Additionally, if you rely on public water supplies, monitor chlorine levels, as low chlorine has been reported in some locations, at home, consider boiling or chlorinating water before drinking.”

“Preventing these diseases during the monsoon involves simple but critical steps, drink only safe water, practice strict hand hygiene, avoid eating street food, and maintain proper sanitation. Vaccines can provide additional protection. And at the first sign of persistent fever, diarrhoea, or dehydration, consult a doctor immediately,” he said.

Dr Atul Gogia, senior consultant and head, infectious diseases, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, also confirmed that there is a surge in cholera and typhoid cases in recent times, primarily attributable to poor sanitation and hygiene. He added that proper hygiene, clean drinking water, properly cooked food, and avoiding unhygienic food and water can help in prevention, especially during the monsoon season.