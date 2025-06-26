New Delhi, One of the four charred bodies recovered after a massive fire engulfed a multi-storey manufacturing unit in Delhi’s Rithala area has been identified, while DNA sampling is underway to ascertain the identities of the remaining three, police said on Thursday. Rithala factory blaze: One identified, three charred bodies await DNA match

The fire broke out on the evening of June 24 at Rana Complex, Gate No. 2, Rithala, where multiple small-scale manufacturing units operated across four floors of the building. The blaze left four persons dead and three others injured, a senior police officer said.

The body of one victim, Dalip Singh, was identified by his son Dharm Singh, a resident of Uttam Nagar. The remaining three bodies were charred beyond recognition and have been preserved at the mortuary of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for DNA sampling, the officer said.

"We have sent a request to the Forensic Science Laboratory , Rohini, for DNA preservation and matching to determine the identities of the remaining victims,” the officer added.

Blood samples have been collected from the family members of three persons still reported missing Neelam, Lalita, and Rakesh Arora.

Police said the ground and first floors of the building were used by Nitin Bansal, a resident of Rohini, for manufacturing readymade polybags.

The second floor was occupied by Ravi Kumar Anand for fabric work, and the third by Rakesh Arora for producing disposable items.

The three injured included Bansal's 31-year-old son, a worker named Rakesh , and Virender , who have been admitted to the BSA Hospital with burn injuries.

Three charred bodies were initially recovered from the first floor around 1.15 am on June 25. Another body was found later in the morning from the top floor.

Police have registered a case in the matter under sections 287 , 125 , and 105 of the BNS.

