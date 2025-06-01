New Delhi, Three men who allegedly used online dating platforms to trap people and loot them were arrested following a brief exchange of fire with police in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Khadar area early Sunday, officials said. Robbers used online dating apps to trap and loot victims, arrested after encounter

Two of the accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the encounter and are currently undergoing treatment at JPC Hospital, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2.25 am when a patrolling team received a tip-off about the presence of people suspected to be involved in recent robberies. They were said to be planning another criminal act near New Usmannagar .

A police team reached the location and spotted three men acting suspiciously. When the team tried to stop them for checking, they attempted to flee into the adjoining jungle and opened fire on the police personnel, said the officer.

"The police team responded with controlled retaliatory fire in self-defence, and two of the suspects were shot in the legs. Despite the resistance, the team managed to overpower all three and apprehended them on the spot," he said.

Two country-made pistols and three live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused, police added. They were identified as Sameer , Tarun and Kunal Sharma .

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sameer has a criminal record and is previously involved in two cases, including robbery and causing hurt, registered at Mansarovar Park.

"During sustained interrogation, the accused admitted their involvement in several recent robberies," he said. They also disclosed that they used online dating platforms to lure potential victims and rob them during dates.

The crime and forensic science laboratory teams were called to inspect the scene.

Efforts are underway to verify the accused's claims and link them with other unsolved cases. Police said further investigation is in progress.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.