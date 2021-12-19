Rohini court blast: Accused tried to kill himself in police custody, says report

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist, arrested for “planting explosives” inside the Rohini district court in Delhi, allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a toxic substance while police custody, news agency PTI reported citing police officials on Sunday.

Police officials told PTI Bharat Bhushan Kataria, who is 47-years-old, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS and is completely stable.

Kataria was arrested on Friday for allegedly planting an improvised explosive device (IED) in a tiffin box inside the Rohini court on December 9 to kill his former neighbour, a lawyer, over a decade-long rivalry.

According to the police, Kataria wanted to kill his former neighbour Amit Vashisht, a lawyer with whom he was locked in “protracted legal battles” for nearly a decade. He planned the bombing with an IED for nearly a month, they said.

The accused was questioned by the Delhi Police's Special Cell on Friday and subsequently arrested on the same day. He was in police custody since then and was being interrogated, the police said.

Kataria allegedly consumed liquid hand wash inside a washroom on Saturday night and was later found lying unconscious. He was rushed to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and referred to AIIMS from there, a senior police officer said.

"When police personnel went to check on him at the hospital, he told them that he didn't consume anything. But we spoke to the doctors and they said he had consumed hand wash," the officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

"He is being treated at AIIMS and is completely stable. All his vitals are normal. A senior doctor will be checking on him tomorrow (Monday) and he is expected to be discharged. He will be interrogated soon," the officer added.

The officer said he is misleading and manipulating the investigation team by evading questioning. “He is uncooperative and using all that he has studied about the system to avoid interrogation," he added.

The IED planted by Kataria triggered a low-intensity explosion in courtroom number 102 and Vashisht suffered shock and minor injury to his leg and a constable hurt his left shoulder and foot.

