Rohini court blast suspect did not make bomb at home, probe on: Delhi police

The special cell team probing the Rohini court IED blast case is trying to identify the place where DRDO scientist Bharat Bhushan Kataria, who was arrested on Saturday for planting the IED in the courtroom to kill his former neighbour, stored the explosive materials and assembled the IED.

The investigation so far and a search of Kataria’s house in Ashok Vihar have given the police reason to believe that Kataria did not assemble the IED at home. Footage from CCTV cameras around Kataria’s house showed that he had kept the IED in his car and driven directly to the court. Investigators are now scanning footage of the routes on which Kataria drove on the days before the blast, senior police officers privy to the probe said.

Kataria is being treated at AIIMS after he, on Sunday morning, allegedly consumed some liquid, which doctors as well as the police suspect was either hand wash or toilet cleaner, at the special cell’s Rohini Sector 6 office, where he was being interrogated after his arrest. Doctors and the police said they are keeping an eye on Kataria.

A special cell officer associated with the investigation said that Kataria’s condition is stable and he is out of danger.

“He drank the harmful liquid in the toilet, which we think is a ploy to avoid interrogation. He has been evasive throughout the interrogation. His ambiguous replies to our questions make us believe that he had prepared and rehearsed himself for our grilling sessions. His approach is at all not cooperative,” said the officer.

On December 9, an IED blast in Rohini courtroom number 102 had left head constable, Rajeev, who was posted there as a naib court, injured. Nine days later, the special cell’s northern range team arrested Bharat Bhusan Kataria, 47-year-old scientist working with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and said that he planted the IED to kill his former neighbour, a lawyer named Amit Vashisht, with whom he was locked in “protracted legal battles” for nearly a decade.

Vashisht was seated when Kataria allegedly left a black laptop bag that contained the IED behind his chair and triggered it using a remote control from the court building.

Vashisht said he suffered a minor injury and has recovered now. “The investigation is ongoing and I am not presently comfortable to provide details,” he said

Special cell officials said they were also trying to identify the source through which he had procured the explosive materials and how he learnt how to make a bomb. Till 2017, Kataria and Vashisht lived in the same building in Ashok Vihar with their families. Kataria had occupied the top floor while Vashisht still resides on the ground floor.

“When we inspected Kataria’s top floor flat, we found a big hole in the ceiling. We enquired about it from neighbours and other occupants of the building. They told us that Kataria created that hole in the roof before shifting to another house in the neighbourhood. The idea was to trouble the occupants of the building as rain water leaks from that hole and flows on to the lower floors,” said another investigator.

