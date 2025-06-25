New Delhi, With scant regard for fire safety norms, illegal factories functioning without proper approvals have led to loss of innocent lives in fire tragedies in Delhi, with Rohini being the latest. Rohini fire brings back memories of similar incidents that claimed innocent lives

Four people died and three were injured in a fire that broke out at a four-storey building housing multiple manufacturing units in Rithala area of Delhi's Rohini, police said on Wednesday.

Before the Rithala incident, the national capital has witnessed many such incidents.

Last year in February, a massive fire ripped through a paint factory in outer Delhi's Alipur area, claiming the lives of 11 people. The fire was preceded by a blast and soon it spread to nearby buildings, including a drug rehabilitation centre and eight shops.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi had said that the building where the fire broke out was being used illegally for the purpose of mixing chemical paint.

On May 13, 2022 at least 27 people were killed after a massive blaze engulfed a commercial building, comprising basement and four floors, in the Mundka area of west Delhi.

The incident had stirred memories of another inferno the 2019 Anaj Mandi blaze that claimed 44 lives, making it the most severe fire incident in the national capital after the Uphaar Cinema tragedy.

The Uphaar theatre in the posh Green Park area was screening Bollywood film "Border" and several families were there to catch the movie featuring Sunny Deol on its release day June 13, 1997.

But the movie outing turned into a mayhem as a massive blaze broke out during the 3 pm show claiming 59 lives and leaving over 100 injured.

In January 2020, a firefighter was killed and 14 others injured when a battery factory collapsed in northwest Delhi's Peera Garhi following an explosion due to a fire.

As many as 18 people were rescued from the building, including two caretakers and a security guard.

In November 2019, a massive fire gutted a footwear factory at Narela, killing a security guard and a labourer. The body of the security guard was found after the fire was brought under control, but the charred body of the second victim was recovered four days after the blaze.

In 2018, another massive fire ripped through a firecracker storage unit at Bawana that left 17 persons, including 10 women, dead.

The same year in November, four people were killed and one was injured after a fire broke out at a factory in central Delhi's Karol Bagh.

