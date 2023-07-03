Portion of hospital roof falls in Delhi, 4 injured

Portions of the roof from two wards and the outpatient department (OPD) collapsed at Delhi government’s Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on Sunday, injuring four people, doctors from the hospital said. The doctors alleged that for nearly a year, the Public Works Department (PWD) had marked the building covering these areas“unsafe for use”, and a notice to this regard was also pasted on the notice board there. A section of the roof collapsed at an under-construction area of the hospital. (HT Photo)

A resident doctor from the hospital, located in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri, who requested anonymity, said that around 9pm on Sunday portions of the roof of wards three, four and the OPD collapsed simultaneously, injuring four attendants.

“One woman has received serious injuries to the head. The others have minor injuries and have been discharged,” said the doctor.

He added, “But the important point is that for nearly a year, the PWD had pasted a notice in the ward building deeming it unsafe for use. Right after the incident last night, that notice was removed by the administration. Hundreds of doctors, nurses, patients and attendants move around the hospital every day. This laxity towards our safety is scary.”

A senior PWD official said that the part of the roof that collapsed on Sunday is from an under-construction section of the hospital building. The official confirmed that the section was marked unsafe, and the administration of the hospital was asked to keep the section restricted for patients. The official did not comment on why the PWD did not cordon off the under-construction area.

“We have called for an inquiry into the matter. There have been some lapses and we will be taking strict action. A notice was issued to barricade the portion off, but probably because of high patient load precautionary measures were not followed,” the PWD official.

The hospital administration and the Delhi government spokesperson did not comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said that they received information regarding the injury to the woman, identified as Sharda Devi, 70.

“She, however, did not want any legal action in this regard,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh.

This is not the first time that state-run hospitals — central, Delhi government and municipal corporation-run facilities — in the national capital have gained attention for its crumbling infrastructure and for being unsafe for its inhabitants.

On Sunday, an 18-year-old labourer working at an under-construction site at Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital premises was also electrocuted.

Last year, Delhi’s then health and urban development minister Satyendar Jain ordered an investigation to seal the municipality-run Rajan Babu tuberculosis hospital finding it to be unsafe for human habitation.

“It has been brought to my notice that the building of Rajan Babu TB hospital run by the North MCD is in a dilapidated state. The MCD itself has declared the building unsafe for human habitation… Despite that, the hospital is being run and the lives of patients, attendants and staff are being put in danger. It seems the building may collapse at any time… For the safety of human lives… immediate enquiry may be conducted for vacation and sealing of the building,” a note by the minister read.

The note also highlighted that the photos showing the dilapidated state of the hospital were “disturbing”.

