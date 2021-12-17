SC asks for long-term pollution fix

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed satisfaction over a slew of measures taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR, even as it directed the commission to invite suggestions from the public and experts to find a “long-term solution” to the problem.

“We are going to list this matter now in the first week of February. We are directing the commission to invite suggestions from experts and public regarding long-term solutions to combat the issue of air pollution and also have a solution by the independent expert body,” said a bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

The bench, which included justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, also took note of CAQM’s affidavit filed a day ago that a decision on the resumption of construction activities and reopening of schools will be taken by Friday.

During the brief hearing, solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union government and CAQM, took the bench through the latest affidavit, detailing the steps taken and the latest orders of the commission relaxing various curbs on industrial processes and operation of factories and plants.

When the CJI remarked the air quality is “very poor today”, Mehta replied that an expert committee is working to ascertain a long-term solution to the problem of air pollution so that knee-jerk reaction for every year is not needed.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) continued in the “very poor” zone on Thursday, with a reading of 368 at 4pm, up from 363 on Wednesday, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In the last 16 days, Delhi has recorded one “severe”, 10 ‘very poor’ and five ‘poor’ AQI days. The city recorded at least one “moderate” air day during the same period last year, as well as in 2019.

On his part, senior counsel Vikas Singh, who appeared for the petitioner in the PIL on pollution control measures, submitted that the issue requires a scientific and a permanent solution instead of annual measures at the intervention of the court. The bench agreed with his views and said that CAQM will, therefore, invite suggestions from experts and the general public on the subject.

Filing its affidavit on Wednesday, CAQM informed the bench that the decisions on reopening schools and lifting the ban on construction in Delhi-NCR will be taken by Friday.

“The representations put forth by various project proponents and associations in the building and construction/ demolition sector, as also by the association of schools/educational institutions are under active examination and consideration by the commission and a decision on these would also be taken soon on or before December 17, based on the impact of the relaxations given above,” CAQM’s affidavit said.

Schools in the national capital have been shut on four instances since March last year – twice owing to concerns over Covid-19, and twice because of air pollution, amid concerns expressed by experts over learning loss with little to no respite from the hazardous air even indoors.

The Delhi government on December 2 closed all schools in the city, hours after it was questioned by the top court over reopening schools despite high pollution levels. Later that day, the air quality monitoring panel came out with a fresh order expanding the closure order to all of NCR.

The ban on construction was imposed by the top court on November 24. However, on December 10, the court permitted CAQM to consider requests for relaxing the construction ban in the wake of improvement in air quality.

