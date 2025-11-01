SC pulls up Delhi Police for failing to make headway in tracing missing Russian woman

New Delhi The court questioned why a red corner notice was not issued for over three months since she left the country. (HT Archive)

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Delhi Police for failing to make headway in tracing a missing Russian woman who had escaped India along with her child, despite the court granting shared custody to her and the child’s father, an Indian. The court questioned why the Russian Embassy officials allegedly involved in arranging her escape were not custodially interrogated and a red corner notice was not issued for over three months since she left the country.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said, “You had to seek their custodial interrogation. On the basis of the evidence gathered so far, if you are satisfied that these 2-3 officials are prima facie involved, you should get their custodial interrogation.”

Previously, the police had submitted clear evidence on the role of two Russian Embassy officials in Delhi, Albert Shtoda and Arthur Gerbst, who were found involved in arranging a vehicle for Viktoriia Basu, who went missing on July 7. The vehicle took her to the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar, from where she took a flight to Russia via Sharjah.

“We have not asked for the custodial interrogation so far,” said additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the ministry of external affairs (MEA) and the Delhi Police.

A questionnaire was sent to the accused persons, but there has been no response to it, the court was apprised.

The court further probed the reason why a red corner notice (RCN) was not issued against Basu or steps taken to interrogate her mother in Russia, who allegedly helped book the air tickets for her. The court said that this could have had a significant impact on the efforts to bring her back.

“Why did you not get a RCN issued against her? There was no diplomatic immunity hurdle in that regard,” the bench asked Bhati. “Someone having a RCN is proclaimed an international offender and when it is known that their diplomats are hand-in-glove with such accused, it would help your case.”

The police had issued a blue corner notice against the woman but it served no purpose. The Centre and police had also written to the Russian prosecutor general, seeking Basu’s deportation under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) between India and Russia. However, the Russian authorities were not forthcoming with any response. The MEA also sought clarification on the diplomatic immunity status of the embassy officials involved, but this also yielded no response despite several reminders, according to a status report filed by the police.

The court said that RCN by Interpol is executable internationally, but expressed concern about whether the minor son with whom Basu had escaped had been subjected to trafficking. “We do not know if this is a case of international human trafficking. In that case, it is a graver offence and the international conventions will come in,” the bench said.

Bhati explained that the police is facing an “information deficit” as even the communications issued to the Sberbank of Russia regarding the credit card used for paying tickets has hit a wall as the bank has refused to share details, citing customer privacy and confidentiality agreements.

“What we seek is an upgradation of recovery of these persons. Since your earlier efforts are not yielding results, this gives you ground to upgrade your steps,” the bench told Bhati, as it asked her to take up the suggestions made by the court with the authorities concerned and file an updated status report in two weeks.

“Passing an order may sometimes, unwittingly, lead to impacting relations between the two countries,” said the bench, refusing to pass any specific order on the course of investigation to be adopted.

Senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, representing the child’s father, said that the Centre was delaying action by only writing letters. He said, “They should have physically approached the Indian Embassy in Moscow and met the diplomats there instead of writing letters.”

The court said, “We need to balance diplomatic interests as well. What else can the MEA do? Much will depend on how seriously bureaucrats will take this matter. The Indian Embassy has to deal with so many issues but this is also a serious matter as a child needs to be relocated back.”

Basu, who came to India in 2019, had moved the court in 2023 seeking full custody of her son, after she complained that the marriage did not work out. After several reconciliation attempts by the court failed, the court granted shared custody in May, allowing each parent three days a week with the child. It had also extended Basu’s visa and directed police to maintain vigil at her residence.

The father reported to the court that she had been missing since July 7, following which the court asked the police and MEA to step in.