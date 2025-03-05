SC quashes rape case against former armyman: ‘Abuse of process of law’

The Supreme Court has quashed a rape case lodged in Delhi against a retired Army officer, noting that the complainant had neither joined the police investigation, nor appeared before the top court despite being issued a notice, and that she had levelled similar allegations against at least eight other people. Police informed the bench that the complainant has not cooperated with the investigation. (REUTERS)

The court was hearing a petition filed by Captain (retd) Rakesh Walia, challenging a decision of the Delhi high court in July 2024 to turn down his plea to quash the rape case lodged against him.

Finding the facts of the case “concerning”, a bench headed by justice Sudhanshu Dhulia said, “Considering the nature of the case and the cumulative circumstances, we are of the opinion that the criminal case initiated against the appellant is nothing but an abuse of the process of law.” The order was pronounced by the court on February 25 but uploaded later.

The bench, also comprising justice K Vinod Chandran said, “This is precisely the nature of case where the high court ought to have exercised its inherent powers under Section 482 of Code of Criminal Procedure (section 528 of BNSS) and should have quashed the proceedings.”

In the case, a 39-year-old woman in a police complaint alleged that she came in contact with Walia on social media in connection with a job opportunity. She alleged that she met the former army man at the Chhatarpur Metro station on December 29, 2021, got into his car, and was offered a cold drink which was spiked. After consuming it, she alleged, she lost consciousness and was taken to a deserted place where she was raped and molested.

In his petition before the top court, Walia through his lawyer Ashwani Kumar Dubey pointed out that he is a decorated army officer. He also produced a list of similar complaints that the same woman had filed against other people — one of the cases was against a trial court staff where she accused him of raping her inside the court premises.

Even the investigation into her complaints followed a similar modus operandi as she would not submit her clothes, mobile phone, or conduct medical examination, that would lead the investigation to a dead end. Dubey told the court that the present complaint came to be lodged after she visited four police stations before getting it registered at Mehrauli.

Separately, police informed the bench that the complainant has not cooperated with the investigation, and chose not to appear in the top court despite service of notice. Apart from her statement in the FIR and her statement under CrPC section 164 recorded before police, there was no other evidence on record.

To this, the bench said, “We see no reason why the appellant should be subjected to a process that is clearly an abuse of the process. Accordingly, the criminal proceedings initiated against the appellant, is hereby quashed.”