SC: Shop owners must pay MCD conversion fee to use residential floors commercially

The ruling came while deciding the fate of a property in New Rajinder Nagar Market that had been sealed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for misuse of residential premises. The shop owner had been using the first and second floors for commercial activity and had refused to pay conversion charges to the MCD. He later approached the top court seeking de-sealing of the property.

The Supreme Court on Friday held that commercial properties in Delhi allotted as shop-cum-residence under the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2021 will have to pay conversion charges for using residential floors for commercial purposes.

The owner relied on an order passed by a court-constituted judicial committee, which in 2023 had exempted shop owners from paying conversion charges while deciding an application filed by the New Rajinder Nagar Market Federation. However, this order was challenged by the MCD before the Supreme Court, and both matters — the MCD’s appeal and the individual shop owner’s plea for de-sealing — were decided together on Friday.

The Supreme Court’s decision has far-reaching implications for Delhi, as it restores the MCD’s right to levy conversion charges from similarly situated properties across the city.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai and justice K Vinod Chandran, while dismissing the de-sealing application said, “We find the New Rajinder Nagar Market to be a shop-cum-residence local shopping centre (LSC) as designated in the MPD-2021…The upper floors though eligible for conversion, it can happen only with payment of the conversion charges.”

While only one property owner was before the court, the bench noted in its order, “We have to immediately notice that the order of the judicial committee challenged in the above application (by MCD) refers to the markets/shopping centres ‘en bloc’ and does not deal with the individual case of the applicant.”

The MCD had filed an affidavit in this matter indicating that the conversion charges, along with penalties and one-time parking charge, was over ₹85 lakh. Senior advocate Sanjiv Sen, along with advocate Praveen Swarup, appeared for the MCD had argued that the judicial committee order required to be set aside as the civic body would stand to lose crores of rupees payable by shops in New Rajinder Nagar Market and similarly placed LSCs across the city.

The court dismissed the application by property owner Vinod Kumar Arora seeking de-sealing of his premises and directed the MCD to conduct a fresh inspection of the site.

During an earlier inspection of Plot No. 106, officials found that alterations on the upper floor had far exceeded the permissible floor area ratio (FAR).

The court has now directed the corporation to issue an order specifying the non-compoundable portions that must be removed, along with the conversion and penalty charges for regularising the excess FAR, if permissible.

The bench said the owner can use the upper floors for commercial purposes only after removing the illegal constructions and paying the required conversion and penalty charges for the extra floor area used.

Senior advocate S Guru Krishna Kumar, who assisted the court as amicus curiae, supported the MCD’s application. He submitted that the judicial committee’s order of December 18, 2023, did not consider the facts of each individual property and passed a blanket order holding the entire area to be commercial as per the zonal plans.

The judicial committee was set up by the Supreme Court in September 2022 in the MC Mehta case concerning unauthorised constructions in Delhi. The amicus informed the court that in August 2024, the top court had clarified that the committee must pass orders on individual properties only after examining their sanctioned plans and ownership documents.

In this case, the applicant, Vinod Kumar Arora, represented by senior advocate Kailash Vasdev, claimed that the property originally had a first floor used for commercial purposes. However, documents presented by the MCD showed otherwise. The civic body said the sanctioned plan was for a residential building, with a kitchen, bathroom and bedroom — not a commercial unit. The court agreed with the MCD, ruling that the plan was clearly meant for residential use.

The court also noted that the original lease deed from August 6, 1987, did not mention any first floor as claimed by Arora. Based on the property’s floor area ratio (FAR), the MCD said the plot falls under a shop-cum-residential local shopping centre (LSC), where residential areas can be converted to commercial use after paying the required conversion charges under the Master Plan for Delhi 2021.