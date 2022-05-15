School in summer of ’22: Attending classes is no child’s play!
As Delhi reels under severe heatwave conditions with The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting no relief before Monday, parents in the city are concerned about the health of their school-going young ones. In a bid to help their children keep up with their daily routine of classes and outdoor co-curriculars, many parents and even teachers are going the extra mile to make going to school bearable in #DilliKiGarmi.
One of the major concerns in summer is dehydration. Gaurav Jhingan, a resident of north Delhi’s Kalyan Vihar, shares how he sticks to giving plain water to his daughter — a student of nursery in GD Goenka Public School, Model Town — and doesn’t believe in adding artificial flavours. He adds, “It’s really hot and kids are having a difficult time. We make sure our daughter stays hydrated throughout the day. She doesn’t step outside without a water bottle and umbrella. Rest, fortunately, the school takes care of. Additionally, Covid-19 cases are also gradually rising in the city. So I feel for offline classes, children should be called in batches on alternate days.”
Echoing a similar sentiment, Ghaziabad resident Mamta Bisht, a mother of two school-going children, says, “I ensure their daily nutrient requirements is fulfilled. Making kids drink water doesn’t work all the time, so I give them plenty of water-rich fruits that balance their daily nutrient requirements.”
It’s not only the parents who are looking out for the children, but also their teachers. Sunita Thapa, a nursery teacher at Apeejay School, Saket, says, “The campus has a lot of greenery, which helps. Other than that, we provide students with summer coolers. Also, we are starting our summer vacations early this year to keep the kids safe.”
Similarly, Aashana Kalia, who teaches nursery class at Ramjas International School, RK Puram, says, “My students are three or four year olds. To make sure they don’t get exposed to the sun, we complete the outdoor activities in the morning. Additionally, they are reminded to drink water every half an hour.”
Author tweets @AngelaPaljor
Summer shades of Delhi: Amaltas, Gulmohar, Jacaranda and Jarul
The heat may have wiped out Delhi's spring blooms, but not without bringing its own seasonal beauty to the streets and bylanes of the city. The yellow magic of Amaltas Ah, the good ol' golden showers of Amaltas! Also called Indian Laburnum, purging cassia and even pudding pipe tree, this amber beauty is back this season with the low-hanging Amaltas flowers blooming everywhere your eyes can see, from parks to public places.
Bengaluru: Police arrest gang who looted thousands from elderly man
A pack of thieves were arrested by Banasawadi police on Friday while withdrawing thousands of rupees from an elderly man's ATM card as he had jotted down the PIN on it. As per the police report, the incident took place on May 11, the elderly man was walking on the roadside when the alleged gang stole the senior citizen's phone and wallet. The gang rushed to an ATM and withdrew thousands of rupees.
DU, offline exams: Students prep to get, set, write!
Ever since the gates of Delhi University reopened, students have been demanding online examination. But as per the varsity's plan of action, offline exams have resumed, on campus, after a break of almost two years. And now as students are busy sweating it out in the exam hall, some give us a sneak peek into how they are adjusting to the physical format of tests. The offline exam has turned the timetable hectic for many.
Delhi Fire Department confirms 'Narela Blaze under complete control'
After hours of struggle, the fire at Narela's plastic granulation factory in Delhi has been brought 'under complete control', the Delhi fire Department confirmed on Sunday. The factory had caught fire on Saturday night. "We received a call at 9.10 PM on Saturday and we medium the call on the spot where 20 fire tenders were already working. We relieved them at 3 AM. This time, eight fire tenders were available here," he added.
BBMP garbage truck mows down Swiggy delivery boy
In the fourth such incident in two months, the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) garbage truck mowed down a 25-year-old delivery boy working with Swiggy in Bengaluru on Saturday evening while he was on duty. The police have filed an FIR against the driver, Dinesh Naik, and the contractor of the BBMP trash vehicle, Vishwanath after The deceased, Devanna tragic death.
