Scuffle after broken liquor bottles ends in murder in west Delhi

Thursday, May 01, 2025
PTI |
May 01, 2025 01:31 AM IST

New Delhi, A decomposed body of a 40-year-old man, reportedly murdered after a scuffle over an issue, has been found in west Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The police said the scuffle broke out when the victim, Jagvinder Singhania, who was on a bike, had a minor brush with a car. The small collision caused Singhania's liquor bottles to break.

Singhania's decomposed body was later found dumped in a drain in the Bakkarwala area on April 27, they said.

The victim, a resident of Surukhpur Road in Gopal Nagar, was reported missing by his wife on April 14 at Baba Haridass Nagar Police Station.

He had left home on April 13 on his motorcycle but never returned, police said.

"During the initial search, Jagvinder's motorcycle was found abandoned near Najafgarh. CCTV footage from the area showed him interacting with the driver of a black Scorpio SUV," a senior police officer said.

He was seen parking his bike, picking up his helmet and bag and entering the SUV, which then drove off towards Nangloi. His wife later confirmed the man in the video was her husband.

"The case took a turn on April 27 when a decomposed body was recovered from a drain under the jurisdiction of Ranhola Police Station. A purse found on the body contained Jagvinder's Aadhaar card. The body was later identified by his father and brothers, and a case of murder was registered," said the officer.

Investigators analysed footage of three suspected black Scorpio vehicles and formed two teams to track the accused. One of the vehicles led them to Rohit Kumar Singh , a resident of Baprola and a cashier at a private bank, who was later arrested.

"During questioning, Rohit initially misled police but eventually confessed. He told investigators that the confrontation began after his SUV brushed past Jagvinder's motorcycle, breaking liquor bottles the latter was carrying. Despite the altercation, the two bought more alcohol from Indira Market and consumed it together," he added.

The police further said that in an intoxicated state, the argument escalated, and Rohit allegedly killed Jagvinder. To cover up the crime, the accused dumped the body in the Ganda Nala in the Bakkarwala area.

"The Scorpio used in the crime has been seized and is being examined by forensic teams, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

