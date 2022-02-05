SDMC wasted crores on parking lot in Sarai Julaina area: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said that the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has wasted ₹102 crore of the public exchequer by constructing a faulty parking lot in Sarai Julaina area where massive waterlogging has rendered the facility unfit for use.

The BJP, however, denied the allegations and said that the parking was operational, and the water has seeped in from the ground due to high groundwater table since the area is situated close to the Yamuna floodplain.

AAP leader and party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak alleged 5-6 feet high water level in the parking lot. “The whole complex looks like a pool. The BJP only cared about earning its commission while making the parking and nobody even checked the poor condition of the complex. The residents of Sarai Julaina were waiting for a good parking facility in their area. An underground parking lot built at a cost of ₹102 crore was inaugurated in 2019. However, since then it has not been functional,” Pathak said.

Pathak alleged that because of heavy waterlogging people are not able to park their vehicles in the lot, rendering it useless. “One could also say that this is the epicentre of the spread of dengue in Delhi by providing a healthy breeding ground for the mosquitoes. The walls of the parking complex are dripping wet. This structure has also begun to deteriorate as a result of continuous water seepage,” he said.

Delhi state BJP spokesman Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the Sarai Julaina parking lot is operational. “Water has seeped into the car parking since it is close to the Yamuna floodplain where groundwater level is high. The problem turns acute during rain. A technical inquiry is going on in the matter even as a permanent water pump is being installed at the parking lot which help soon resolve the issue. The parking lot has been constructed by following due procedure, and there is no corruption in it,” Kapoor said.

