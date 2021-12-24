SDMC’s standing committee withdraws all proposed hikes on property tax

Ahead of the municipal elections due to be held next year, the standing committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), on Thursday, declared all proposals to increase property taxes in the budget speech for fiscal 2022-23 made by the executive head of the civic body null and void.

On November 23, the SDMC commissioner proposed an increase of 2% to 5% in tax rates for residential, commercial and non-residential properties.

BK Oberoi, the chairman of the standing committee, said that the budget for 2022-23 had proposed the division of all categorised residential properties into two slabs and a 14% charge of annual value as tax in the first and 12% in the second. “Withdrawing all the proposed hikes, the standing committee has decided to continue with the existing rate, which is 12% in A and B categories, 11% in C to E categories and 7% in F to H categories. Similarly, the proposal of increasing the property tax on commercial, non-residential properties in the E, F, G and H categories from 10% to 12% has also been withdrawn,” he said.

The proposed hike was expected to increase the revenue from tax collection by ₹185 crore in the financial year 2022-23, as compared to ₹1,260 crore in 2021-22.

However, Oberoi said that common people should not be burdened for financial gain.

“The committee has also asked to reduce the 1% education cess charged on annual/rateable value of property. Education cess should be charged on the final property tax amount calculated after giving all rebates and concessions, such as 15% rebate for timely payment and additional rebate for 30% to the senior citizens, women and specially abled people,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts, SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, was not available for his comments on the withdrawal of the proposals he made during the budget speech on November 23.