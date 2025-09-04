Security tightened for Delhi CM’s Jan Sunwai, first since attack

New Delhi Tightened security arrangements at the venue. (HT)

There was a heavy security deployment outside Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta’s camp office on Raj Niwas Marg as around 300 people queued up for the Jan Sunwai public hearing that is held every Wednesday. However, the small-scale meeting has now turned into a high-risk security event, following an attack by a man from Rajasthan on the pretext of handing in a complaint on August 20. This was the first public hearing since the attack.

On Wednesday, more than 200 police personnel, headed by the deputy commissioner of police (north), flanked the venue, covering every traffic circle near Raj Niwas, and deployed two facial recognition vans at the two gates of the venue to counter potential threats. Police said this was the first time facial recognition vans were deployed for an event other than Independence Day or Republic Day.

DCP (north) Raja Banthia said, “We have increased deployment, especially of women officers, at the venue. Our staff is also in plainclothes in and around the camp office. We put up two of our dedicated FRS vans for the event. One van has 6+ cameras which scan the faces of all visitors and give us data such as gender, age, criminal background (if any). We wanted to ensure that no anti-social element or a person with suspicious history enters the camp office. Today, no person entering the venue had a criminal history.”

Inside the camp office, the Delhi Police introduced temporary zig-zag barricades to separate the queues of visitors for better checking and frisking. Visitors were asked to deposit their belongings, including wallets and phones, in trays, and they were allowed to carry only a complaint copy. With bags barred, many left or returned after leaving their belongings under a tree.

At one end, the chief minister sat on a chair, with two tables separating visitors, who were only allowed to stand behind these tables and speak into a microphone. A flexi-belt barrier was placed between the CM and visitors. She listened to complaints and grievances of all visitors and then directed them to another section, where staff signed on their complaints or directed them to relevant departments. The CM was surrounded by six personal security officers at all times.

While the Jan Sunwai meetings usually take place from 8am to 10am, it was cut short around 9am. A staff at the camp office said only 160 people were allowed and others were asked to visit later. The staffer said that the number of visitors was higher, as only around 50-100 people used to turn up.

After the event, the CM said in a post on X: “Today, during the public hearing, I met with citizens who came from various parts of the capital and listened to their suggestions and problems. I immediately issued necessary instructions to the concerned officials to ensure swift resolution of every problem. Dialogue with the public always gives me new energy and deepens my dedication to service. Public hearing is a new culture of service. Here, every citizen’s voice is heard, and every suggestion becomes a guiding light for Delhi’s development.”

Visitors said checks were stringent.

Mahipal Gupta, a social worker from Haiderpur, left with his friends after meeting the CM around 8.10am. “There was strict checking inside. They kept our phones and even my spectacles. But I have no complaints, I understand that the CM was attacked. We just wish we knew about all this. We did not have a car and had to hide our bags behind a tree. We were hoping that nobody steals anything or we don’t lose it.”

A few visitors complained about the short meeting and how some of them could not enter despite reaching on time.

Rajesh Kumar, a shop owner from Kanjhawala, said, “I came here at 8.45am. First, I had to find a place to put my bag. I left it unattended because the guards did not allow me and I had all the important documents of my shop. I wanted to complain about the harassment I have been facing because of my neighbour who creates ruckus in the area and forcefully shuts my shop. However, I could not meet the CM. The police are also not listening to me. I can’t come here every week…”