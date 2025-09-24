Serve pizzas, buttermilk to kids in return fro quashing FIRs: HC tells fighting neighbours

The Delhi High Court has directed two feuding neighbours to serve pizzas and buttermilk to children at a government-run childcare institution, as a condition for quashing cross FIRs registered against each other over handling their pets. (Shutterstock)

A bench of justice Arun Monga, in his August 19 order, observed that the fight was private in nature and the continuation of a criminal case in the matter would serve no useful purpose. In its four-page order, the court said that quashing the FIRs would “promote cordiality and bonhomie between the neighbours.”

The dispute arose on May 5, when two neighbours confronted each other over their pets, leading to a fight and cross complaints at the Mansarovar Park police station. The FIRs included charges of criminal intimidation, grievous hurt, and wrongful restraint.

Appearing in court, both parties stated that they had settled the matter voluntarily, without coercion or duress, and did not wish to pursue the case further. Their respective lawyers submitted that both sides had reached an “amicable resolution”, and the FIRs in the matter had stemmed from a “serious misunderstanding”.

The court, during the hearing, was informed that one of the complainants runs a pizza business.

Taking this into account, justice Monga directed the two sides to distribute pizzas and buttermilk to children and staff at Sanskar Ashram, a government-run childcare institution in north Delhi’s GTB Nagar.

“In such circumstances, continuation of the criminal proceedings would serve no useful purpose and would rather amount to an abuse of the process of law. Not quashing the criminal proceedings would rather rekindle hostility, whereas quashing the same would promote cordiality and bonhomie between the neighbours,” the judgment observed.