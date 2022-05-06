Sexual assault at school: EDMC says school at fault, 2 suspended, 1 terminated
Nearly a week after a man allegedly entered a primary girls school in north-east Delhi’s Bhajanpura, sexually assaulted two minor girls in the classroom and urinated in front of the class, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Thursday said they have suspended the principal of the school and the class teacher, and terminated the services of a contract teacher to whom the matter first reported.
The corporation has also issued show cause notice to the school inspector for filing an incorrect report about the incident, and another teacher for negligence, while an “official warning” has been issued to the zonal deputy director of the education department to ensure that such case is not repeated again, Aggarwal said.
The incident happened at the primary school on April 30 and Delhi Police on Thursday released the sketch of the suspect -- seemingly in his mid-30s -- as it stepped up efforts to track the suspect.
Aggarwal said that preliminary investigation has found several lapses.
“The class teacher should have been present in the class at that time... Severe negligence has also been found on part of the school principal. The contract teacher, who was first informed about the matter but took it lightly, has been terminated from services,” Aggarwal said.
“The warning against the zonal deputy director should serve as a reminder to education department officials overseeing all the 354 schools to ensure that security of schools is improved to prevent recurrence of such an event again and negligence in matters related to children will not be tolerated,” he said, adding that a security audit of schools will also be carried out.
The civic body has cited lack of funds for being unable to provide security guards or CCTV cameras in its primary school.
On Wednesday afternoon, Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, issued a notice to EDMC commissioner and the station house officer of Bhajanpura police station.
Meanwhile, police released a sketch of the suspect -- created based on descriptions given by students -- on Thursday but are yet to identify or arrest the suspect even as they said they questioned “20-30 people” who live outside the school premises in Bhajanpura.
“There are two gates in the school premises... It is possible that the suspect who lives or works outside the school entered the premises using the smaller gate,” said a police officer, aware of the investigation.
Police have registered a case under sections of Pocso Act.
-
Man sets self, friend on fire after row over ‘mangalsutra’
A 38-year-old man died of severe burn injuries on Thursday while his 38-year-old woman friend is battling for life in a government hospital, police said, adding that the man set them both ablaze in northeast Delhi's Mandoli near Harsh Vihar on Wednesday. Police said that the two were in a relationship for the past decade despite being married to other people. “Prime facie it appears to be a crime of passion,” said a police officer.
-
From Oct 1, power subsidy in Delhi for consumers who opt in: CM Kejriwal
From October 1, the power subsidy offered by the Aam Aadmi Party government will not automatically apply on the electricity bills of eligible Delhi consumers but for those who specifically opt for the scheme, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday. Kejriwal said the move would ensure that the scheme benefitted the people who needed it. Kejriwal added the decision, taken in a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, was based on suggestions from residents.
-
No Shaheen Bagh demolitions after Delhi Police reject staff request
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation could not implement an anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh on Thursday after Delhi Police denied their request to provide personnel for the demolitions, citing the sensitive law-and-order situation in the area. They previously denied permissions for drives in Jasola on April 28 and Okhla on April 29. In a letter to the SDMC central zone, the Delhi Police asked that the demolitions planned between May 5 and 8 be postponed.
-
Centre, AAP at loggerheads over temple demolition notice claims
Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday slammed Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi for “spreading lies” and “building a fake narrative” that the Centre and its agencies are on the verge of “bulldozing temples” in the Capital -- a charge she refuted while asking the Bharatiya Janata Party to “at least leave the temples out of this hooliganism, extortion, and bulldozer politics”.
-
Five persons die in twin Himachal mishaps
Five persons were killed in two accidents that took place in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, police said on Thursday. Four persons had died when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a 150-metre-deep gorge at Chhupadi village in Rohru subdivision of Shimla district late on Wednesday night. Rohru deputy superintendent of police Chaman Kumar said the victims were returning home after attending a marriage function.
