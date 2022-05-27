Shahrukh Pathan gets rousing welcome on his brief parole home

Shahrukh Pathan, the man who was caught on camera pointing a pistol at a Delhi Police constable during the 2020 riots -- the photograph has since been widely shared on social media -- received a grand welcome when he returned home on a brief parole to meet his parents at their residence in north-east Delhi’s New Usmanpur area on May 23. Videos of the welcome have been widely shared online, said senior police officers in the know of the matter.

Pathan, who is facing charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, obstructing a public servant from performing duty, assault, and attempt to murder, among other sections of the Indian Penal Code, was granted parole to meet his ailing father for four hours on May 23 on the condition that he’ll only meet his parents and no one else. In its bail order, the court said it was taking a “humanitarian approach” in the matter.

His counsel said Pathan was granted parole to meet his 65-year-old father at GB Pant Hospital after his coronary angiography on May 22, but he could not do so due to his father’s ill health. So the court granted a four-hour custody parole on May 23 so that he could meet his parents at home, the lawyer said.

A senior police officer said on condition of anonymity, “He was granted parole for four hours. District police officials and those deployed in the third battalion had brought him to his home. People gathered around when he came, which is a common practice in densely populated area such as New Usmanpur.”

In videos that surfaced from the day, Pathan, flanked by police personnel, can be seen walking through a crowd of people who seemed to be cheering him on. He can also purportedly be seen waving at the crowd.

Pathan’s lawyer Khalid Akhtar, however, clarified that Pathan wasn’t waving. “My colleague, who was walking next to Pathan, asked Pathan to get people to stop taking videos and he was trying to do that with hand gestures. He was not waving at all,” the lawyer said.

Akhtar said they tried to keep the meeting between Pathan and his family discreet but once the police van reached his residence, word spread about Pathan’s return and hundreds of people had gathered around by the time he was ready to leave. “Patthan is a high security prisoner, and therefore, several officers accompanied him. Hundreds of people gathered near his house just as he was leaving and walked with him till the police van,” Akhtar said.

Shahana Begum, Pathan’s mother, said people had gathered to meet him because he is loved by all -- both Hindus and Muslims. “No matter that the media calls him a rioter, but for locals here, he is their own child. We had not called anyone. People came on their own. For two years, Shahrukh’s father has not met him because of his ill health... he came just once to meet his father and it has become an issue,” she said.

Salman Naba (30), who runs a medical shop in Gautam Vihar, where Pathan’s family lives and saw the crowd gather, said Pathan had become a local hero of sorts after the riots. “During the riots, he saved many women in the area and is loved by all. That’s why the crowd had gathered when he came. People celebrated his birthday even when he was in jail. That’s the kind of fandom he enjoys,” Naba said.