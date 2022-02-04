Shut shop if you can’t pay employees, HC tells East MCD

Expressing its displeasure with the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) over the non-payment of employee salaries, the Delhi high court on Thursday said the civic body should “shut shop” if it cannot manage its resources.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said the court cannot set the EDMC’s house in order for them and remarked that had the municipal body been a private company, it would have been asked to “wind up operations”.

The court’s censure came while hearing a batch of petitions on the non-payment of salaries and pensions to teachers, hospital staff, sanitation workers, and engineers, among others.

When the court deferred the hearing in the case to February 28, owing to the unavailability of one of the counsels, EDMC lawyer intervened and urged the court to give an earlier hearing as some of its doctors were on already on strike over non-payment of salaries.

The counsel said the corporation was trying to augment its resources and paying doctors and sanitation workers was a priority but “it was in a jam of sorts”.

“With what basis can we ask them (doctors and sanitation workers) to come back to work? They are exposing themselves (to Covid-19). We can’t set your house in order. Two months (backlog) is shocking... If it was a private (company), we would have asked you to be wound up. If you can’t manage resources, shut shop. They (employees) have families to take care of,” the court said.

In response to the court’s query on whether the municipal commissioner and deputy commissioner were also not paid their salaries, the lawyer replied that dues of all employees, except sanitation workers -- their payments are up to date -- have been paid till last October.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, said the government has released the requisite funds and “there was no reason why salary should not be paid”.

Last year, the court had expressed its displeasure at the state of cleanliness and upkeep in the national capital while remarking that it was not obliged to come to the aid of municipal workers and press for payment of their salaries when they were not discharging their functions on ground, leaving the city in a “dismal state”.