Tue, Aug 05, 2025
Sirsa inspects Norway plant to model Delhi’s first e-waste park on ‘best practices’

ByAaditya Khatwani
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 05:48 am IST

During the visit, Sirsa conducted a detailed technical inspection of the plant, run by Norwegian company REVAC

Delhi environment and industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday visited an e-waste processing facility in Revetal, Norway, as part of a technical study to incorporate international best practices into Delhi’s upcoming e-waste park in Holambi Kalan. 

Delhi environment and industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa at the Norway plant. (HT Photo)
Delhi environment and industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa at the Norway plant. (HT Photo)

The 150-crore facility planned by the Delhi government is touted as India’s first e-waste park and will have the capacity to process 51,000 metric tonnes of electronic waste annually. Officials said the eco park, to be built under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, will cater to all 106 categories of e-waste listed in the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022, and is projected to generate over 350 crore in revenue and create thousands of jobs. 

Sirsa, who holds dual portfolios, said the project will reflect Delhi’s commitment to integrated progress. “As both the Environment Minister and the Industries Minister of Delhi, I will not allow either to suffer because of the other. Our goal is integrated progress, where clean industry fuels economic growth and safeguards the environment,” he said. 

During the visit, Sirsa conducted a detailed technical inspection of the plant, run by Norwegian company REVAC. He interacted with senior engineers and operations heads to understand dismantling, segregation, and material recovery systems at the facility. REVAC’s plant was selected for the visit due to its annual processing capacity of approximately 110,000 metric tonnes and its internationally recognised environmental practices. 

“The terrain and climate conditions of Revetal are similar to Holambi Kalan. That makes this comparison meaningful from a design and operational standpoint,” said Sirsa. 

