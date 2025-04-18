New Delhi, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday ordered a crackdown on illegal meat shops and dhabas operating in residential areas, directing officials to demolish such establishments and disconnect their water and power supply. Sirsa orders crackdown on illegal meat shops, dhabas in Delhi's residential areas

During an inspection in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden assembly constituency, Sirsa highlighted widespread civic violations and pollution concerns, stressing that unauthorised commercial activities in residential localities would not be tolerated.

"In a single lane, there are over 40-50 illegal dhabas and meat shops running without permission. These pose a serious threat to public health and cause inconvenience to residents," Sirsa told PTI.

"I have instructed the district commissioner and the additional commissioner to take immediate action. Such units will be sealed and their utilities disconnected," he said.

He also said tandoors, dyeing units, denim factories and other polluting industrial activities were operating illegally in the residential colonies, contributing to environmental degradation and affecting the quality of life.

"Thousands of illegal meat shops and dhabas have come up in the residential areas. They not only cause pollution but also lead to congestion and safety concerns, especially for women and senior citizens. This situation will not be allowed to continue," he said.

Sirsa emphasised that meat shops must be licensed, hygienic and confined to designated commercial zones.

"Polluting and illegal establishments cannot function within residential colonies. This endangers public health and the well-being of citizens," he added.

He also directed the officials to address waterlogging issues urgently and ensure cleaner roads to prevent the spread of disease.

Besides, Sirsa flagged noise pollution and illegal parking as concerns and reiterated the importance of adhering to Supreme Court guidelines on loudspeakers.

The minister interacted with the local residents and assured them that their civic concerns, ranging from sanitation to road infrastructure, would be addressed promptly.

"We are committed to building a 'Viksit Delhi' and a 'Beautiful Delhi'. The residents have the right to clean and pollution-free surroundings," he said.

Officials from multiple departments, including the MCD, DDA, PWD, DJB, and BSES accompanied the minister during the inspection, ensuring a coordinated response to the issues raised.

