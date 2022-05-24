Sisodia addresses London forum on education

New Delhi: Deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia on Monday discussed the education reforms implemented by the AAP government in Delhi at Education World Forum-2022 in London, a global event that saw participation from education ministers and experts from across the world.

In his address at the event, Sisodia said that the Delhi government strengthened the education system by prioritising education. He said that direct engagement with school leaders, wider exposure and world-class training to teachers and principals, and enhancing autonomy of principals were some of the initial steps that the government took towards transformation of school infrastructure.

He said that the government significantly increased principals’ financial power, appointed support staff and resource persons, and focused on capacity building and exposure of school principals and teachers that paid rich dividends.

“About 25% of the total state budget is allocated to education every year, making it the highest in India among the state governments,” said Sisodia.

“Education today is not only about educating those who are uneducated and under- educated, but also about educating those who are being mis-educated,” said Sisodia.

He said that government schools were struggling with various problems until 2015, but the Delhi government had changed the face of public schools. “Today, Delhi government schools have become world-class. The schools are equipped with modern buildings, smart classrooms, and grounds with excellent sports facilities,” Sisodia said. He added that improvements in government schools motivated more parents to send their children to government school.

“Delhi government schools have become better than private schools, due to which now parents send their children to Delhi government schools with great pride. Compared to 2015, at present, the number of students in Delhi government schools has increased by 21%,” said Sisodia.