Sisodia launches theme song of Ambedkar play by Indian Ocean

New Delhi: Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday launched the theme song of the play based on the life of BR Ambedkar which will be organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from January 5.

“This musical play is being organised by the Kejriwal government in the 75th year of Independence so that the country can express its gratitude towards Babasaheb and his contribution in laying the foundation stone of modern India. The theme song, titled Bhimachi Jai, of the play has been composed by the famous music band Indian Ocean,” said Sisodia, while launching the song at the School of Specialised Excellence at Kalkaji with a performance by the band.

The five-and-a-half-minute-long song exhorts Ambedkar’s contribution to the country: “Jab tak Jan Gan Man ka maan rahega, jab tak ye samvidhan rahega, Jab tak hindustan rahega…Babasaheb ka naam rahega”.

The grand play based on the Ambedkar’s life will have 50 shows at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.

“Eminent people are involved in the direction, art and creation of this play. A 100-foot stage has been built in the stadium. Anyone can come to watch it and it will be absolutely free for the public. Its production is of international standards -- perhaps a first in India,” Sisodia said.

The announcement about the mega play was first made by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month.