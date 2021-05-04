Sisodia writes to Rajnath Singh seeking army’s help to set up more beds, transport oxygen

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has written to defence minister Rajnath Singh urging him to get the army to set up and run Covid-19 health facilities -- to augment bed strength by another 11,000 -- and ensure adequate supply and transportation of medical oxygen and 40,000 additional oxygen cylinders, as the national capital grapples with the steady spike in fresh infections and daily deaths, and people frantically search for oxygen and other medical essentials.

As Delhi is recording over 25,000 new cases every day and about 10% of these require some form of hospitalisation, the additional health infrastructure will soon be at its capacity, Sisodia wrote, in the letter dated May 2.

“The army has always stood at the forefront during times of crisis, helped and protected the citizens of this great nation. I shall be grateful if your ministry could lend the services of our armed forces to set up, operationalise and run some Covid health facilities with about 10,000 oxygenated non-ICU beds and 1,000 ICU (beds). Since the entire health infrastructure machinery is overwhelmed by the management of the existing hospitals and the upcoming Covid hospitals, it will be a timely help to the people of Delhi if the ministry of defence, with the considerable resources at its command, is tasked with the responsibility to provide and man the additional Covid health facilities,” Sisodia wrote.

He also requested the defence ministry to arrange for the supply of medical oxygen for the Covid health facilities that will be set up.

The letter came after the Delhi high court, on Saturday, directed the Delhi government to seek the help of the armed forces in getting oxygen and setting up more Covid facilities. On Saturday, the court had also asked the Delhi government why nothing was done despite the court asking it two to three days prior to that to seek the help of the armed forces.

While the defence ministry is yet to respond to the letter, the Centre informed the high court on Monday that defence minister Rajnath Singh is looking into the request of the Delhi government seeking help from the army for setting up hospitals with oxygenated and ICU beds.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli was informed by additional solicitor general (ASG) Chetan Sharma that an officer was in contact with the defence minister and they will let the court and amicus curiae know the details once they receive it.

“The matter is now being looked into by the defence minister himself,” Sharma said.

The court asked the centre to give a report on the same while stating that a “good case” was made out to seek the army’s help.

“…there is a good case made out for the army. It is a national calamity, no doubt about it,” the bench said.

At present, the capital has 16,272 non-ICU oxygen beds and 4,866 ICU beds and the Delhi government is creating an additional 15,000 oxygenated non-ICU beds and 1,200 ICU beds, which will be operational in the next 10 days.

Sisodia also urged the ministry to provide cryogenic tankers for the transport of liquid medical oxygen. “The additional allocation to Delhi has been made from plants located more than 1,500km from Delhi -- i.e. Durgapur, Rourkela and Kalinga Nagar. The government of Delhi, with necessary help from the government of India and other state governments, is augmenting the transport infrastructure by sourcing cryogenic tankers even from abroad. It would be an extraordinary help from the armed forces if the ministry of defence can provide cryogenic tankers for transport of liquid medical oxygen,” he further wrote.

Delhi also needs the Army’s help in procuring about 40,000 D Type medical oxygen cylinders, the deputy CM said, requesting the ministry to provide medical and paramedical teams to supplement the medical manpower of Delhi.

“The operational details can be mutually worked out after receipt of in-principle approval from the defence ministry,” Sisodia said.

The Covid-19 crisis in Delhi worsened in April with the infection spreading at an unprecedented rate. It was further compounded by the scarcity of medical oxygen and beds, leaving people to literally gasp for breath outside hospitals. At least 12 people at Delhi’s Batra hospital died on Saturday after the hospital ran out of oxygen supply for an hour and a half.

Taking note of the dire situation, the Supreme Court on Sunday issued an order asking the Centre to address Delhi’s oxygen issue by Monday midnight. The apex court also asked the Centre to create a buffer stock of oxygen that can be used by all states.