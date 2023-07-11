Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
6 people killed as bus driving wrong way collides with car in Ghaziabad

6 people killed as bus driving wrong way collides with car in Ghaziabad

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Jul 11, 2023 10:29 AM IST

The bus was driving in the wrong way on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway when it collided head-on with the car near Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad around 6am on Tuesday

Six people were killed and two injured when a Noida school bus driving the wrong way on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway collided head-on with a car near Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad around 6am on Tuesday.

Police said the bus driver has been arrested. (ANI)

Police said the bus entered the expressway near Ghazipur in Delhi. A video of the incident showed the speeding bus ramming into the car even as its driver tried to evade it.

The car was on its way to Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan’s Sikar district from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. “The bus driver filled CNG at Ghazipur, Delhi, and drove the bus the wrong way on the expressway. The car suffered severe damages,” said additional deputy police commissioner Ramanand Kushwaha.

Kushwaha said that the bus driver has been arrested and he was completely at fault. “Two men, two women, and two children died in the accident. The school bus has a Noida registration number,” he said.

