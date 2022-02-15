Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Skill univ begins offline classes in all 15 campuses
delhi news

Skill univ begins offline classes in all 15 campuses

Vice-chancellor Neharika Vohra said the varsity had redesigned its programmes for more hands-on and experiential learning in the past few months.
Representational Image
Published on Feb 15, 2022 04:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), which admitted its first batch last year with online sessions from December last year, began offline classes for students in all 15 campuses from Monday. 

Vice-chancellor Neharika Vohra said the varsity had redesigned its programmes for more hands-on and experiential learning in the past few months. 

“For months, the entire DSEU family has been working towards making the programmes function efficiently. Meanwhile, we have been working on ensuring support infrastructure for all diploma and degree programmes at all our campuses. It was overwhelming to see our students on the campus today,” said Vohra.

Ashwani Kansal, registrar, DSEU, said that all 15 campuses of the university will be regularly sanitised in compliance with covid protocols to ensure the safety of students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP