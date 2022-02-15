Home / Cities / Delhi News / Skill univ begins offline classes in all 15 campuses
Vice-chancellor Neharika Vohra said the varsity had redesigned its programmes for more hands-on and experiential learning in the past few months.
Representational Image
Published on Feb 15, 2022 04:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), which admitted its first batch last year with online sessions from December last year, began offline classes for students in all 15 campuses from Monday. 

Vice-chancellor Neharika Vohra said the varsity had redesigned its programmes for more hands-on and experiential learning in the past few months. 

“For months, the entire DSEU family has been working towards making the programmes function efficiently. Meanwhile, we have been working on ensuring support infrastructure for all diploma and degree programmes at all our campuses. It was overwhelming to see our students on the campus today,” said Vohra.

Ashwani Kansal, registrar, DSEU, said that all 15 campuses of the university will be regularly sanitised in compliance with covid protocols to ensure the safety of students.

