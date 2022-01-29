Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Slide in positivity rate continues as Delhi adds 4,483 new Covid cases
delhi news

Slide in positivity rate continues as Delhi adds 4,483 new Covid cases

The increase in cases is likely on account of higher testing, which jumped to 60,532 on Saturday as against 47,042 the previous day
More hospital beds were freed up in Delhi as well, with the number of occupied beds dipping to 1,771 (11.4% of the city’s total Covid-19 beds) on Saturday, from 1,928 a day ago. (Amal KS/HT)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 11:24 PM IST
BySoumya Pillai

The Covid-19 test positivity rate in the national capital continued to dip on Saturday, falling to 7.41%, even amid a sharp uptick in testing that pushed up new cases by around 10%.

Delhi on Saturday added 4,483 Covid-19 infections, 10.85% more than the 4,044 cases on Saturday. However, this increase was likely on account of higher testing, which jumped to 60,532 on Saturday as against 47,042 the previous day.

Of the tests conducted on Saturday, only 7.41% samples returned positive results, showed the state government’s daily health bulletin, down from 8.6% a day ago.

The test positivity rate in Delhi during the city’s fifth wave of infections has largely been on the decline since January 15, when it peaked at 30.64%.

On January 16, this number fell to 27.87%, then to 22.47% on January 18, 18.04% on January 21, to 13.32% on January 23 and 10.59% on January 26.

RELATED STORIES

The city added 28 deaths of the infection on Saturday, showed the bulletin.

More hospital beds were freed up in Delhi as well, with the number of occupied beds dipping to 1,771 (11.4% of the city’s total Covid-19 beds) on Saturday, from 1,928 a day ago.

Health experts said that Delhi has also, like Mumbai, passed its worst Covid phase in this wave.

“The daily cases are consistently dropping and this is indicating that the peak is over and the infections will fall further...The authorities should also now lift all the Covid curbs because all domain experts are of the opinion, based on scientific evidence, that restrictions do not work. They only delay the decline in cases. The only people who back restrictions are the ones who have vested economic interests,” said Dr Sanjay Rai, professor at the Centre for Community Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Soumya Pillai

Soumya Pillai covers environment and traffic in Delhi. A journalist for three years, she has grown up in and with Delhi, which is often reflected in the stories she does about life in the city. She also enjoys writing on social innovations....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Beating Retreat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP