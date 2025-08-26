Social activist and historian revisits JNU with an alumni walk

Social activist and historian Sohail Hashmi on Thursday led a walk across the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), revisiting the campus where he was a student from 1972 to 1981 and recalling the institution’s formative years shaped by student movements, faculty collaboration and campus culture. Walking past JNU’s lush greenery, Hashmi told students that planting choices were also influenced by students’ suggestions (Dastak JNU)

Starting from the Ganga Dhaba, one of JNU’s multiple canteens, Hashmi guided a throng of students through various sites on the campus, narrating anecdotes about student activism, environmental decisions and social bonding that, according to him, defined the university. “Despite everything, it was good to be back here. When I go to my school or my undergraduate college, I do not feel the same feeling of them being my place, which JNU still does,” he said.

Hashmi recounted that in the early years of the university, students were integral to decision-making, particularly through student-faculty committees. “There used to be student-faculty committees, consisting of five students elected by the faculty and five faculty elected by the students, which would function during the admission process. Students from one such committee made the university re-examine and admit a student from Bihar who was initially denied admission despite having extremely high grades due to his interview being done in English, a language he was weak in,” he said.

Walking past JNU’s lush greenery, Hashmi told students that planting choices were also influenced by students’ suggestions. “We would spend weeks deciding what trees would be planted in the campus, on the basis of their usefulness to the environment, to the animals in the area, and other such factors,” he said.

Hashmi further recalled the long history of student movements, especially during the Emergency. “During the emergency, there were three days where not a single class was held, because all students came together; not just those from the Students Federation of India (SFI) but even those who opposed SFI,” he said.

Despite heavy rain during the walk, students continued with umbrellas. At one point, Hashmi shared a story of students officiating a wedding for two Iranian students within the campus forests. “Here, we even got two Iranian students married at their request, as they said that they would not be allowed to marry in Iran,” he said. The site, he added, was named Parthasarathy Rocks by students to honour JNU’s first vice chancellor, Gopalaswami Parthasarathy.

Speaking to HT, Hashmi remembered how JNU students extended support beyond campus. “JNU students would go out in hundreds to help people during floods and protested for construction labourers to be given minimum wages and for schools to be built for their children. All this happened because students saw themselves as part of the people. And that they owed something to the people,” he said.

He also emphasised the unique bond between students and professors in JNU’s early years. “This bonding between the students, the workers, and the professors is what gave shape to the university,” Hashmi said, citing examples of sharing tea with teachers on winter nights, celebrating Holi together, and professors bailing out students arrested during the Emergency.