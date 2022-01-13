Social media propels help for kin of late delivery executive

From businessmen to architects to filmmakers — social media has been abuzz with tweets by people from all walks of life offering monetary help to the family of late Delhi-based delivery executive Salil Tripathi. He was allegedly run over by a speeding vehicle while delivering food last week. The tragic story of Tripathi, who went from being a restaurant’s manager to a food delivery executive due to the Covid crisis also gained the sympathy of filmmaker Manish Mundra. And entrepreneur Tehseen Poonawala tweeted about helping with his son’s school fees.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mundra, who enquired about Tripathi’s family on Twitter, ended up donating ₹4 lakh and inspired many others to follow suit. “When I read the story, It just touched me. I felt bad about the state of things. My intention was not to start a social media campaign but a lot of people got inspired by my tweet and started contributing. Whenever I contribute, I tell the word that this is being done so that more people get motivated and inspired. A lot of people got inspired and started contributing in one way or the other. I was so elated to see that,” says Mundra.

On hearing about the incident on news, Delhi-based architect Seetu Mahajan Kohli reached out to the family to extend help. She says: “His family told me how because of this job change, he had to remove his son from his old school. That broke my heart. We’ll get him back into his earlier school. A lot of people are coming forward to help. The wife needs a job as well. We will do whatever needs to be done to stabilise the family,” she says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For Jaipur resident Dr Manita V, who also contributed to the cause, seeing numerous tweets for help is “empowering”. “I saw tweets offering help to the family. It was really inspiring. People had to face a lot of issues during the lockdown. There are some stories that really stay with you and compel you to do something. I used go out and help people, especially in slum areas. But due to Covid-19, I’m unable to. So helping online is a good alternative,” she says.

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON