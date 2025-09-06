Stalker stabs and injures 18-year-old woman in Mustafabad

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old woman he was stalking for over a year in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad on Thursday evening after she got married to another man last month, police said on Friday. The woman remains in a critical condition. According to the family, the accused arrived on a two-wheeler and stabbed the woman in the stomach before fleeing. The family alleged that he repeatedly harassed her, both on the streets and over calls, over the past year. (Getty Images/Representational image)

Police said they received a call around 6pm about the stabbing on Mangal Bazar Road. When a team reached the spot, they learnt the woman had already been rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

The victim’s 28-year-old brother, a resident of Mustafabad, said the accused had been stalking his sister for over a year. “My sister got married on August 25 and was visiting us. She was supposed to return to her husband’s house on Friday and had gone to the local market to buy bangles with her sister-in-law when the incident happened,” he said.

According to him, the accused arrived on a two-wheeler and stabbed the woman in the stomach before fleeing. The family alleged that he repeatedly harassed her, both on the streets and over calls, over the past year. “We had complained about him to his family and also at the Dayalpur police station about five or six months ago. Police called him in for questioning, kept him for a day and made him apologise to us, but he didn’t stop troubling my sister,” the brother said.

The family added that the accused’s interference had even led to an earlier marriage proposal falling through. “He called that family and spoke ill of my sister, which made them call off the alliance,” said the brother.

Eventually, on August 25, the family said that with the woman’s approval, they got her married.

Police said that the accused was identified by those present in the street where the incident happened after which a team was formed to nab him. “He was arrested with the help of human and technical surveillance by late Thursday from northeast Delhi,” a police officer aware of the matter said.

The accused allegedly confessed to the crime. His father runs a business of eggs and he helps him in the business, police said.

Meanwhile, the family said that the woman has undergone an operation and is on ventilator support.