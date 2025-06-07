Standing committee polls on June 12; BJP likely to win key MCD posts

The nomination process for the powerful standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) closed on Friday, with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielding candidates for the posts of chairperson and deputy chairperson. BJP leaders Satya Sharma and Sunder Kumar file their nomination for Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s chairman and deputy chairman post in the presence of mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and leader of the house Pravesh Vahi, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

With all 18 committee seats now filled after a prolonged legal tussle, the MCD will hold elections for the top two positions on June 12. The BJP, which holds 11 of the 18 seats, is well placed to win both.

From the BJP, Satya Sharma has filed her nomination for chairperson, while Sunder Singh is the party’s pick for deputy. Their nominations were proposed by Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and leader of the house Pravesh Wahi. From AAP, Praveen Kumar filed his nomination for chairperson and Mohini Jeenwal for deputy chairperson.

“The formation of the standing committee will finally allow us to move forward on several key development plans that have been stuck for over two-and-a-half years,” said mayor Singh. “All members must now work together to improve civic services for Delhi residents.”

Leader of opposition in the MCD House, Ankush Narang, said AAP will contest the elections “with full strength” and give the BJP a tough fight. “We will not allow the BJP a free hand in this election. Our candidates are in a strong position,” he said.

The standing committee is a powerful panel that controls the purse strings of the MCD. It comprises 18 members, 12 of whom are elected by zonal wards committees, and the remaining six are directly elected by the house. The panel had remained non-functional for 30 months due to a deadlock. In February 2023, the elections to pick six directly elected members had descended into chaos after former mayor Shelly Oberoi called for a re-poll. Her decision challenged by the BJP in court. In May 2024, the Delhi high court overturned Oberoi’s order, leading to both BJP and AAP securing three seats each.

Its reconstitution is expected to break the logjam on several civic projects and policy matters. A senior MCD official said while the commissioner has powers to clear proposals up to ₹5 crore, all larger projects — including layout plans for the proposed DTC township in Hari Nagar, hostel towers for Delhi University and IIFT Maidangarhi, and a tower at DDU Marg near the Press Building — require committee approval.

In the absence of the panel, MCD has repeatedly extended private contracts, including those related waste management in central Delhi, which covers VIP zones. The delay also affected biomining operations at landfill sites and stalled hiring for several projects, such as Delhi’s first pet park in Jangpura, a new toll tax collection agency, and the proposed Shahjahanabad Museum and Interpretation Centre near Lahori Gate.