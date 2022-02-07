Start razing Supertech twin towers in Noida in two weeks, says SC

The demolition of the twin residential towers in Noida built by Supertech must start in two weeks, the Supreme Court ordered on Monday in an attempt to end months of delay.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Realtor Supertech and demolition contractor Edifice Engineering will have to start knocking down the two 40-storey buildings in Supertech Emerald Court society so that apex court’s demolition directive of August 31, 2021, is implemented without any further hold up, according to an order by a bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant.

As several authorities are involved in the grant of clearances, including police, traffic police, fire department, defence ministry, district magistrate, pollution control board, and electricity board, the bench directed the Noida authority to hold a meeting of all concerned departments within the next 72 hours, and address any pending concerns before the commencement of demolition.

The court also directed the Gas Authority of India Ltd to be part of this meeting, as GAIL had recently written to Supertech, expressing concerns over a high-pressure gas pipeline situated barely 16 metres from the towers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In order to facilitate a final plan being chalked out to facilitate implementation of this court’s order (of August 31), we direct that in the next 72 hours, the CEO Noida authority will convene a meeting where all concerned authorities will be present, including a representative from GAIL,” the bench said. “The demolition work shall commence no later than two weeks from the date of this order.”

Posting the matter after three weeks, the court directed Noida authority to file a status report by the next date.

During the hearing, Noida authority’s counsel Ravindra Kumar informed the court that Edifice Engineering, the demolition contractor engaged by Supertech, had not received the entire payment, pending which it was unwilling to begin demolition. Though a cheque of ₹70 lakh was issued by Supertech last week, Kumar said its encashment was made subject to the grant of clearances. All concerned authorities have given a go-ahead, Kumar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When are you (Supertech) going to start demolishing the structure? The work has to begin,” the bench observed. “We cannot be getting into whether which authority is to give permission. You have to take all permissions.”

Advocate S Ganesh, representing Supertech, told the court that on Saturday, the Noida authority has intimated that all approvals are in place. However, he pointed out that GAIL is yet to give its no-objection certificate after it raised concerns over securing its gas supply line.

“The pipeline is three metres under the ground, and is located 16 metres away from the towers,” Gaesh said. “GAIL has said they cannot switch off the gas line. We held two meetings but they have not said what precautions are required from our end.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar read out a January 28 letter written by GAIL where it flagged the need to secure its pipeline, but has not insisted on providing a no-objection certificate.

The court was assisted by advocate Gaurav Agrawal as amicus curiae (friend of court), who suggested that a final meeting could be convened to ensure all permissions are in place and the concerns of authorities are met.

“It is a little serious demolition as people live in adjacent housing societies who need to be protected,” Agarwal said. “Traffic has to be blocked and all authorities have to act together.”

The residents’ welfare association has yet not yet approved the demolition. Advocate Jayant Bhushan, appearing for Emerald Court residents’ welfare association, said, “We have asked Supertech to rebuild an entry road into the society that will be damaged during demolition. If they agree, we are willing to give our clearance,” Bhushan said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari said that the authority will comply with the court’s directions. “As per SC’s oral directions, the process of demolition will commence within two weeks. In compliance with the court’s directions, a meeting of all stakeholders has been scheduled for Wednesday 12pm,” she said.

The two towers (Apex and Ceyane) have 915 flats, of which 633 were booked. The order to demolish the two towers was first issued by the Allahabad high court in 2014 on a plea filed by the Emerald Court owners’ association.

The residents complained that while purchasing the flats, the area occupied by the towers was shown as a green area, and the construction of the towers amounted to a breach of trust.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Supertech moved the Supreme Court in appeal. The apex court said the towers were illegally constructed in collusion with Noida authority officials, who permitted the structures in flagrant violation of the national building code of 2005.

Out of the 633 flat buyers, only 252 continued with Supertech, while 248 took an early refund and 133 took flats in other Supertech projects. The court ordered Supertech to refund the 252 homebuyers their principal amount, along with 12% interest.

A probe is also underway to inquire the role of Noida officials involved in granting permission to Supertech.